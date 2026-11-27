NAIROBI — Nairobi City Thunder's hopes of qualifying for a third consecutive Basketball Africa League (BAL) campaign suffered a major setback after they fell 83-75 to South Sudanese side Patriots Basketball Club in their final qualifying match at Kasarani Arena on Thursday night.

The defeat saw the Kenyan champions bow out of the qualifiers following a 2-1 record in a fiercely contested group, which head coach Bradley Thomas described as a difficult one.

Thomas admitted disappointment with the team's performance, saying their target had been to reach the semifinals despite what he considered adequate preparations.

"It has been a disappointing tournament for us. Our expectations were to reach the semifinals. We had good preparation, but we were in a tough group. Every game that we played was extremely difficult," he said.