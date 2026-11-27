INEC says its new electronic result sheet will prevent discrepancies between polling unit results and figures uploaded to its result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has introduced an electronic version of the polling unit result sheet, designed to prevent discrepancies between results recorded manually and those uploaded to its result viewing portal ahead of the 2027 general election.

The commission said the new system, which operates alongside the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), would block the upload of results where figures entered electronically do not tally with information on the physical Form EC8A.

INEC's Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, disclosed this on Thursday during an X Space conversation organised by Yiaga Africa, titled 'Testing BVAS, Testing IReV, Testing Trust: What INEC Must Get Right'.

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She said the electronic result sheet identified as EEC8A was introduced as an accountability mechanism to address concerns about the integrity of results uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Under the arrangement, polling officials must enter the figures recorded on the physical Form EC8A into the electronic version on the BVAS. The system checks the entries against accreditation figures and other relevant information before permitting the results to be uploaded.

"We saw that there were also other mischievous attempts by poll officials, where at the backend you would see things that were far from being an election result. So the EEC8A has been input into the BVAS, which now allows you to input the data on the EEC8A physically, and it must match your accreditation figures as well. It helps you to correct yourself," she said.

Ms Eta-Messi explained that where discrepancies are detected, the system would prevent the upload and allow officials to review and correct genuine mistakes before proceeding.

"So, it will block you if your entries are not correct. That is one of the major reasons why the EEC8A was introduced, to self-correct you and also to ensure that anyone who is trying to be mischievous will not get away with it," she said.

The commission's planned nationwide mock accreditation and result management exercise on Saturday, 28 November, will test the system's functionality ahead of the 2027 elections.

Testing the system after 2023 failures

The exercise comes against the backdrop of controversies surrounding the electronic transmission of presidential election results during the 2023 general election, which significantly weakened public confidence in INEC's electoral technology.

During the 2023 elections, the commission's failure to upload presidential election results to IReV in real time triggered widespread criticism and questions about its commitment to transparency.

Ms Eta-Messi said the commission had acknowledged the technical challenges encountered during the elections and explained that the volume of data generated by the presidential election contributed to the failure.

She said the mock exercise would allow INEC to test whether its infrastructure could accommodate election data on a nationwide scale, unlike previous off-cycle elections, which generated smaller volumes of information.

"The commission wants to conduct a mock exercise so that we will test the system to be sure that it has the capacity to take on the data that it receives at a national level ahead of the election," she said.

She added that identifying technical problems before the main election would give the commission time to address them.

"We should discover the gap now rather than being taken by surprise on election day," she said, explaining that the commission would rather identify and resolve problems during the mock exercise than encounter them during the general election.

According to the INEC official, the exercise will cover 17,676 polling units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with mock accreditation, voting, counting, and electronic transmission of results.

According to Ms Eta-Messi, the exercise will use dummy ballots and fictitious political party names rather than the actual names of political parties.

Polling, she said, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m as voters in the selected polling units are expected to present their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for accreditation before participating in the mock voting exercise.

Lawyer questions INEC's explanation

However, the commission's explanation did little to address concerns raised by lawyer and social commentator Inibehe Effiong, who questioned its credibility as an explanation for the 2023 IReV failure.

Mr Effiong argued that the commission had taken too long to adequately explain what happened during the 2023 elections, noting that its handling of the controversy contributed to public distrust.

"I heard the explanation, the familiar one, yet not satisfactory to some of us," he said.

He faulted the commission for failing to address public concerns promptly after the 2023 elections, recalling what he described as the former INEC chairman's arrogance when the issue was raised at the National Collation Centre.

He also rejected the explanation that the failure resulted from inadequate testing of the system at the scale of a national election.

"I do not accept the explanation that the reason why INEC failed was that there was no mock test or accreditation at the level with the kind of spread that they want to experiment now. I do not have any scientific basis to support this explanation," he said.

Mr Effiong maintained that IReV remained fundamental to electoral transparency because it allows citizens to scrutinise polling unit results independently.

"The reason why IReV is so fundamental is that it is what I call a self-censoring device. It is a self-censoring technology. It is a technology that allows the commission to fact-check itself," he said.

He urged INEC to give Nigerians clear assurances that the technology would work in 2027 and to explain contingency arrangements in the event of another failure.

He also questioned provisions in the Electoral Act that allow the use of physical result forms where electronic transmission fails, arguing that the commission must demonstrate how it would guarantee transparency under such circumstances.

Voters' register remains a concern

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Qosim Suleiman, also identified the results transmission process and the integrity of the voters' register as major concerns ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said although BVAS had recorded considerable success in voter accreditation, public concerns following the 2023 elections were largely centred on the failure to upload results transparently.

"From my understanding and reporting, and talking to people, the BVAS is not exactly the major concern for people. It is in a way, but not exactly the major concern," he said.

Mr Suleiman said the commission's planned exercise would be meaningful if it tested the entire results management and transmission process rather than focusing mainly on accreditation.

He also questioned INEC's handling of irregular registrations discovered during the recent voter registration exercise, noting that some questionable profiles remained visible on the online register despite assurances that the commission had begun a clean-up.

He said the continued presence of questionable entries raised concerns about the extent of the commission's efforts to sanitise the register.

Responding to the concerns, INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Obo Effanga, said the commission had removed several irregular registrations identified during the display of the provisional voters' register.

He explained that the register initially contained more than 103 million entries following the registration exercise conducted between August 2025 and July 2026.

However, after Nigerians submitted complaints and observations during the claims and objections process, the commission reduced the figure to slightly above 100 million.

Mr Effanga said some irregularities included fictitious names, duplicate photographs, and multiple registrations, some of which had remained in the register for years because of limitations in the technology the commission had previously deployed.

He said the commission had also identified suspicious registrations arising from the introduction of online voter registration.

The REC maintained that even where an irregular registration had resulted in the issuance of a PVC, the holder would not be allowed to vote if the person's name had been removed from the final register.

"If you have a PVC and your name is not on the voters' register, you cannot vote," he said.

He added that the final register would be published on 15 December.

Mr Effanga also disclosed that INEC had postponed its planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election because of its proximity to the polls.

Election officials also under scrutiny

Beyond the technology, participants at the discussion warned that the competence of election officials would be equally important in determining the credibility of the 2027 elections.

Akindeji Aromaye, senior media associate at Enough is Enough Nigeria, said the commission needed to demonstrate that its personnel could properly operate BVAS, authenticate voters and complete result sheets under actual election conditions.

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He cited observations from the 2026 off-cycle governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti, where observers reportedly documented officials struggling with biometric accreditation and completing Form EC8A properly.

He said discussing BVAS and IReV without considering the people who operate them overlooks an important part of the electoral process.

"Sometimes we discuss BVAS and IReV as though the technology operates independently, and it actually doesn't," he said.

Mr Aromaye said the mock exercise should assess whether election officials could perform their responsibilities correctly under pressure, rather than establish the number of personnel recruited or trained.

He added that the exercise should also test the support system available to officials when they encounter technical difficulties.

"It should not only test whether the devices work. It should also test whether the support system responds effectively when they encounter problems," he said.

He further called for clearer communication from INEC on the procedures officials must follow when equipment malfunctions or other problems arise at polling units.

Yiaga Africa to deploy 300 observers

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said the organisation would deploy 300 observers to monitor the mock exercise.

He said the observers would assess the performance of BVAS and IReV, while the organisation would also deploy its election results analysis dashboard to monitor the process.

Mr Itodo said the exercise would provide an opportunity to assess whether the commission could identify and address weaknesses before the general election.

"Let us overwhelm the system and test whether this system that INEC has created will be functional," he said.

He added that Yiaga Africa would publish its findings and subsequently convene another X Space discussion to assess the exercise, identify gaps and examine lessons for the 2027 elections.

Mr Itodo urged Nigerians in the selected polling units to participate in the exercise and share their experiences with civil society organisations.

He said the commission must remain open to scrutiny, adding that Nigerians and civil society organisations should continue to hold it accountable.