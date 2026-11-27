A growing pattern of online deception, blackmail, sexual exploitation and extortion is exposing young Nigerians and other vulnerable people to physical attacks, psychological trauma and even death, with a survey revealing that 71.3 per cent of respondents across six South-West states had experienced Kitto-related violence.

The survey also revealed that only 28 per cent of those affected reported their experiences, highlighting the extent of underreporting and the fear, stigma and discrimination that prevent victims from seeking help.

The Improved Sexual Health and Rights Advocacy Initiative (ISHRAI), which disclosed the findings, raised the alarm over the trend, warning that victims were increasingly exposed to kidnapping, sexual abuse, blackmail, mob attacks and other forms of violence.

The organisation called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups to intensify community awareness, protect vulnerable people and discourage public shaming, discrimination and jungle justice.

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Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement involving traditional and religious leaders, ISHRAI's Programme Manager, Mrs Sophia Lawal, said community leaders must be equipped with the knowledge and referral mechanisms to identify cases of Kitto-related violence and respond appropriately.

Lawal said the engagement brought together 20 traditional and religious leaders, including women leaders, to deliberate on the threats facing marginalised people and develop community-based responses.

"It's very important that we have community members, that's the religious, traditional leaders, and also the women leaders, to have conversations around kitto violence that affects marginalized people in Nigeria," she said.

"And we cannot address these issues without having the right people in the room to deliberate on this matter together so that they are equipped with the right, with the knowledge to actually handle such cases when they are being reported or how to even identify such cases in their immediate community."

Providing details of the survey, an ISHRAI representative said 240 people were interviewed across the six South-West states, with 71.3 per cent indicating that they had experienced Kitto-related violence.

He said the organisation's intervention was aimed at reducing the practice through public education, early identification and effective community response.

Explaining how perpetrators operate, he said many exploit social media to establish relationships with unsuspecting young men and women, build their confidence and lure them into physical meetings under false pretences.

According to him, victims are sometimes encouraged to travel long distances, with perpetrators offering to pay their transport fares, book hotel accommodation or even arrange flights.

However, upon arriving at the agreed locations, some victims reportedly discover that the meetings are traps. Their phones and valuables are seized, while others are kidnapped, sexually assaulted, filmed in compromising situations or threatened with the publication of nude pictures.

The images are subsequently used to blackmail victims and extort money from them, often leaving them too ashamed or traumatised to report the incidents to their families or law enforcement agencies.

The representative said some victims resorted to stealing and other desperate measures to meet the demands of their blackmailers, while others suffered severe psychological trauma.

He also raised concerns over mob attacks and killings arising from rumours and allegations circulated online, warning that innocent people had been attacked or killed without investigations.

"We have seen mob violence. We have seen several persons have been killed, some of them innocently. People who are not supposed to be killed are killed," he said.

He urged communities to reject jungle justice and allow law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations and ensure that anyone found culpable was prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"Instead of taking laws in your hand, you report to the leaders of the community. The leaders do a follow-up, do their investigation, also using the state machinery, then those that need to be truly punished, let them be punished according to the law of the land, not on the basis of what a group of persons decide at any point."

The organisation also called for the protection of victims' identities, warning that public exposure, rumour-mongering and stigmatisation could deepen their trauma and discourage others from reporting abuse.

On available support, the representative said Lagos State had six sexual assault referral centres where survivors could receive treatment free of charge.

He identified the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency, the Office of the Public Defender and the National Human Rights Commission as other institutions victims could approach for assistance, including legal support.

He said ISHRAI would provide the necessary linkages to ensure that victims were referred to appropriate services.

Lawal disclosed that the next step would be to establish a referral pathway through a WhatsApp platform involving the participating community leaders, alongside a directory of relevant government agencies and support organisations.

She said the initiative would also encourage the leaders to take the message back to their communities and commit themselves to preventing human rights violations.

Also speaking, a Health Education Officer with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Lagos State Health District 6, Mrs Rashida Sanni'Afolabi, described the engagement as an important opportunity to strengthen community participation in protecting vulnerable people.

She said traditional rulers, religious leaders and ward health committee members were strategically positioned to bridge the gap between communities and the healthcare system because of their closeness to the people.

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Sanni'Afolabi stressed that victims of sexual violence should not be blamed or subjected to judgment when they seek help.

"Take for instance, someone that's been raped, a lady that's been raped, we should not start with the question of why were you raped, probably because she didn't dress well, but we should remember that we need to address the issue first, so that people can feel safer, they will be able to come out and tell us how they feel," she said.

She urged health workers and community stakeholders to incorporate awareness of rights, sexual and gender-based violence and available support services into their engagements, including school health programmes.

According to her, addressing such violence requires a holistic approach that considers the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of affected persons.

The stakeholders agreed that closer collaboration among traditional institutions, religious organisations, government agencies and civil society groups would be necessary to strengthen reporting, protect survivors and ensure that allegations of criminal conduct were handled through lawful channels.

ISHRAI said it would continue to support community leaders with information and referral services, stressing that public awareness, respect for human dignity and rejection of violence were essential to preventing further victimisation.