Former VP Jewel Howard Taylor, flanked by police at the court (file photo).

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has asked Criminal Court 'C' Judge Ousman F. Feika to recuse himself from Liberia's US$317 million cocaine trafficking case, alleging that remarks he made about her have raised serious questions about his impartiality and her constitutional right to be presumed innocent.

In a motion filed Wednesday, November 25, Howard-Taylor's lawyers requested that Judge Feika withdraw from the proceedings, suspend all further action in the case and have it reassigned to another judge.

The defence argues that the judge's alleged description of Howard-Taylor as a "criminal defendant" before the determination of the charges creates the appearance that he has prejudged her guilt, undermining confidence in the fairness of the trial.

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The motion does not seek an acquittal or dismissal of the charges. Instead, it challenges the judge's continued handling of the case, insisting that an accused person is entitled to a neutral judicial officer and the constitutional presumption of innocence.

According to the motion, the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at the clerk's office of the Temple of Justice.

Howard-Taylor's lawyers were reportedly filing a motion for severance, seeking to have her tried separately from her 19 co-defendants, when Judge Feika arrived on an unrelated matter.

After the clerk informed him that a severance motion was being filed, the judge allegedly asked which defendant was involved. When the clerk identified Howard-Taylor, he reportedly responded:

"I have told you people, that there is no 'Excellency' before this court; instead, there is criminal defendant Jewel Howard-Taylor, and I will assign the motion for Severance tomorrow."

The defence argues that the statement went beyond courtroom protocol and amounted to prejudgment of a defendant whose guilt has yet to be established.

The lawyers cite Article 21(h) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, which guarantees the presumption of innocence, arguing that the distinction between an accused person and a convicted criminal is fundamental to criminal justice.

They maintain that although judges may decline to recognize official titles in court, describing an accused person as a criminal before conviction raises a different legal concern.

Dispute Over Court Procedure

The motion also challenges how Judge Feika allegedly handled the severance application during the same encounter.

According to the defence, counsel informed the judge that the motion had not yet been served on prosecutors and was still undergoing the docketing process.

The judge allegedly responded, "Please serve them," pointed to Cllr. Jerry D. K. Garlawolu, the Justice Ministry's Assistant Minister for Litigation, who was present, and took a copy of the document from the clerk's desk, directing that it be assigned for hearing the following day.

When defence lawyers reportedly objected that the prosecution had not been formally served or given an opportunity to respond, the judge allegedly replied: "Argument is for the court."

Howard-Taylor's lawyers argue that the handling of the application violated Title 2, Section 1.9 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which they say requires written motions to be served on the opposing party before a hearing.

They also cite Judicial Canons 23 and 33 and Rule II, Part 2 of the Revised Rules of the Supreme Court, arguing that the provisions require at least 24 hours' notice before a motion is assigned.

"These acts objectively destroy the appearance of judicial neutrality and establish that Your Honor has already prejudged the Movant and her pending applications," the motion states.

Defence Cites Previous Rulings

The recusal application also references two earlier decisions by Judge Feika.

First, the lawyers challenge his September 24 ruling denying Howard-Taylor's bail application. They argue that the judge went beyond the issues before him by making substantive observations about the writ of arrest and the merits of the allegations.

Second, they question the court's handling of electronic devices seized from Howard-Taylor's Congo Town residence after she was granted compassionate medical release on September 4 under strict home-detention conditions.

The Justice Ministry accused her of violating the release conditions, after which the devices were seized and the court ordered their permanent seizure.

The defence argues that Judge Feika failed to adequately address the State's alleged failure to comply with warrant requirements, raising concerns under Article 21(b) of the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

To support recusal, the lawyers cite the Supreme Court's 2025 decision in Republic of Liberia v. Samuel D. Tweah Jr. et al. In that matter, according to the motion, then-Chamber Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay ordered Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon to step aside after remarks made during a bond dispute raised questions about judicial impartiality.

The defence argues that the precedent demonstrates the importance of protecting public confidence in the neutrality of judicial officers.

The motion, signed by 10 lawyers led by Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh, insists that it is not intended to delay the trial but to protect Howard-Taylor's constitutional rights and the integrity of the judiciary.

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The US$317 Million Cocaine Case

The recusal dispute comes amid one of Liberia's largest drug-trafficking prosecutions, involving approximately 3,971 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized on July 21, 2026, at a compound along Cement Road in the VOA Community, Duazon, Margibi County. The shipment is valued at approximately US$317 million.

On October 7, a Montserrado County grand jury returned a 55-page indictment naming 20 individuals, including Howard-Taylor.

Prosecutors allege that she was introduced to the network while serving as Vice President, travelled to Dubai to meet associates and received approximately US$162,000 in benefits. The alleged payments include US$27,000 for travel, US$45,000 described as a shopping gift, US$75,000 reportedly donated to her Jewel Starfish Foundation and US$15,000 allegedly transmitted through Sheik Bashiru Kante.

Howard-Taylor denies the allegations. She was arrested on August 19 at Roberts International Airport while preparing to travel to Accra and charged with drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation and money laundering.

She has separately asked to be tried apart from the other 19 defendants. The recusal motion seeks to suspend all proceedings, including the severance hearing, until the question of Judge Feika's continued involvement is resolved.