The country's climate vulnerability is emerging as a major national disaster-risk concern, with 14 of the country's 15 counties reportedly experiencing heat stress associated with the El Niño phenomenon, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, has disclosed to the House of Representatives.

The warning, delivered before lawmakers on Thursday, has raised serious questions about the country's institutional preparedness, climate adaptation capacity, food-security safeguards and the government's ability to mitigate the socioeconomic consequences of prolonged heat stress and potential rainfall disruptions.

Dr. Yarkpawolo identified southeastern Liberia as the region facing the highest exposure, naming Sinoe County as the most affected, with a reported heat-stress level of 71 percent.

The disclosure places nearly the entire country within the reported geographical reach of the heat-stress situation and brings renewed urgency to questions surrounding Liberia's disaster-risk governance architecture, early-warning systems and emergency response mechanisms.

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The legislative discussion was triggered by a communication from Nimba County District #9 Representative Taa Z. Wongbe, which prompted the House to seek explanations from relevant government institutions regarding the potential implications of El Niño and the country's preparedness to respond.

The EPA chief's presentation effectively elevated the climate phenomenon from a meteorological concern to a matter of national security, economic resilience and public-sector accountability.

At stake are agricultural productivity, household food security, potable water availability, public health, electricity generation, ecosystem stability and the livelihoods of communities already exposed to climate-related shocks.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterized by abnormal warming of sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Through changes in atmospheric circulation, the phenomenon can influence global temperature anomalies, precipitation patterns and seasonal weather variability.

For Liberia, the potential consequences include elevated temperatures, irregular rainfall distribution, prolonged dry spells, soil-moisture depletion and increased pressure on agricultural and water-resource systems.

The concern is not simply the occurrence of unusually high temperatures, but the possibility that multiple climate-related stressors could converge, creating cascading risks across food production, public health, infrastructure and household livelihoods.

SINOE'S 71% EXPOSURE RAISES CLIMATE-SECURITY QUESTIONS

The EPA's identification of Sinoe County as recording a 71 percent heat-stress level introduces a troubling dimension to Liberia's climate-risk profile.

Sinoe and other southeastern counties face particular concerns because communities depend substantially on agriculture, fishing, forestry and other natural-resource-based livelihoods.

Prolonged heat exposure, coupled with rainfall variability, could accelerate evapotranspiration, reduce soil moisture, increase crop-water stress and undermine agricultural productivity.

The potential consequences extend beyond farm production.

Declining water availability could intensify competition for household and agricultural water supplies, while elevated temperatures could increase the incidence of heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, older persons, outdoor workers and other vulnerable populations.

There are also concerns about vegetation dryness, bushfire susceptibility, ecosystem degradation and disruptions to fishing and other livelihood activities.

However, the EPA's reported 71 percent figure warrants further technical clarification.

The Liberia Meteorological Service (LMS) should provide lawmakers with the underlying climate data, geographical coverage, measurement methodology, reference period and severity classifications used to establish the reported heat-stress levels.

Without such technical disaggregation, the Legislature and the public cannot adequately determine whether the figures represent population exposure, geographical coverage, temperature-related indicators or another climate-risk measurement.

The distinction is essential for evidence-based policymaking, targeted resource allocation and effective disaster-risk reduction.

AGRICULTURE MINISTER WARNS OF FOOD-SUPPLY DISRUPTION

The potential agricultural consequences received further attention when Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah appeared before the House.

Minister Nuetah warned that El Niño could destroy crops and reduce rice and other food imports into Liberia, potentially aggravating food shortages and increasing pressure on an already vulnerable food-supply system.

His warning raises concerns about the country's structural dependence on imported staple foods and the potential transmission of external supply disruptions into domestic food prices and household purchasing power.

A combination of domestic agricultural losses, import-supply constraints and rising food demand could expose Liberia to a serious food-security shock.

Such a scenario would have implications for food availability, affordability, access and nutritional stability, particularly among low-income households.

In response, the Agriculture Minister proposed the establishment of a national food reserve to provide strategic protection against supply disruptions and potential shortages.

The proposal introduces an important policy question: whether Liberia possesses the institutional, financial and logistical capacity to establish and sustainably manage a strategic food-reserve system.

A functional national food reserve would require adequate storage infrastructure, procurement mechanisms, inventory management, preservation systems, transparent distribution arrangements and sufficient budgetary allocations.

It would also require clear governance safeguards to prevent procurement irregularities, commodity losses, political interference and mismanagement of public resources.

The proposal therefore demands more than a policy declaration. It requires a comprehensive implementation framework, cost assessment, financing plan and legislative oversight.

METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE SEEKS LEGISLATIVE SUPPORT

The representative of the Liberia Meteorological Service, operating under the Ministry of Transport, also underscored the need for additional legislative support and meteorological instruments to strengthen the country's capacity to monitor and track El Niño.

The appeal exposes a critical institutional challenge: Liberia's ability to anticipate, monitor and communicate climate hazards depends on the availability of functional weather-monitoring infrastructure, reliable observational data, forecasting technology and adequate technical personnel.

Without sufficient meteorological equipment and operational capacity, the country risks facing limitations in producing timely, location-specific forecasts and actionable early-warning information.

The LMS plays a critical role in climate surveillance, seasonal forecasting, meteorological analysis and the dissemination of weather advisories.

Its capacity is therefore central to anticipatory action, disaster preparedness and the protection of climate-sensitive economic sectors.

The Legislature must consequently examine whether the agency has adequate budgetary appropriations, operational equipment, technical expertise and institutional support to discharge its statutory responsibilities.

Climate preparedness cannot be reduced to emergency announcements after a disaster has occurred. It requires sustained investment in scientific monitoring, risk mapping, early-warning dissemination and pre-emptive intervention.

GOVERNMENT'S DISASTER PREPAREDNESS UNDER LEGISLATIVE SCRUTINY

The presentations by the EPA, Ministry of Agriculture and Liberia Meteorological Service have placed the government's disaster-risk management arrangements under renewed legislative scrutiny.

The central question confronting lawmakers is whether Liberia has moved beyond climate-risk identification to establish a coordinated, adequately financed and operationally credible national response framework.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Ministry of Agriculture, EPA, LMS and other relevant institutions must demonstrate how their respective mandates are being coordinated to address the anticipated risks.

This includes contingency planning, vulnerability assessments, disaster-risk mapping, emergency logistics, public-health preparedness, agricultural adaptation and water-resource management.

The government must also establish whether counties identified as highly exposed have functional disaster-response structures and sufficient resources to implement localized mitigation measures.

Of particular concern is whether the country's disaster-management framework is sufficiently equipped to respond to simultaneous emergencies involving agricultural losses, water shortages, heat-related health complications and possible disruptions to essential public services.

The House must therefore demand measurable preparedness indicators, institutional responsibilities, implementation timelines and clearly identified financing sources rather than rely exclusively on broad assurances.

THE US$40 MILLION EMERGENCY FINANCING QUESTION

Beyond the climate projections and institutional preparedness concerns, the emerging discussion has placed a spotlight on the reported US$40 million World Bank emergency-financing arrangement associated with the country's response to climate-related risks.

The proposed financing raises important questions about its legal character, availability, eligibility conditions, disbursement requirements and intended expenditure.

Is the reported US$40 million an approved financing facility, a grant, a loan, a contingent emergency credit arrangement or merely a proposed financing package?

Has the government satisfied the applicable eligibility requirements, and has a formal request for withdrawal or disbursement been submitted?

More importantly, what specific interventions would the resources finance, which institutions would administer them, and what accountability mechanisms would govern their utilization?

These questions are particularly important because a declaration of a State of Emergency does not automatically guarantee access to a predetermined amount of World Bank financing.

Emergency financing is governed by the terms of the relevant financing agreement, eligibility criteria, applicable procedures and the lender's approval requirements.

The government must therefore provide documentary clarification of the reported arrangement rather than allow assumptions about the availability of emergency funds to substitute for verified financing commitments.

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For the Legislature, the issue extends beyond the availability of money to the constitutional and fiscal responsibilities surrounding public borrowing, expenditure authorization, financial transparency and accountability.

Any financing arrangement involving public resources must be subjected to appropriate legislative scrutiny, including examination of its fiscal implications, repayment obligations where applicable, procurement safeguards and implementation framework.

CLIMATE CRISIS DEMANDS MORE THAN INSTITUTIONAL WARNINGS

The EPA's disclosure presents Liberia with an opportunity to confront longstanding vulnerabilities in its climate-adaptation and disaster-preparedness systems.

The country needs a coordinated response that integrates climate-risk assessments into agricultural planning, public-health interventions, infrastructure development, water-resource management and national budgetary priorities.

This should include climate-smart agriculture, drought-tolerant crop varieties, improved irrigation, strategic food storage, watershed protection, public heat-health advisories and strengthened meteorological surveillance.

Equally important is the need for a functional early-warning-to-early-action mechanism that translates scientific forecasts into timely interventions at county and community levels.

The Legislature must also determine whether the proposed interventions are reflected in the government's national development priorities and annual budgetary allocations.

Climate resilience cannot be achieved through fragmented institutional responses, unfunded policy commitments or reactive emergency measures.

It requires sustained public investment, inter-agency coordination, scientific evidence and transparent accountability.

With 14 counties reportedly experiencing heat stress and Sinoe recording a reported 71 percent exposure level, the warning before the House has placed the protection of lives, livelihoods and national food supplies firmly on the legislative agenda.

The challenge now is whether the government can translate climate intelligence into preventive action before environmental stress develops into a wider humanitarian, agricultural and economic crisis.

For lawmakers, the responsibility extends beyond receiving technical briefings. It includes demanding evidence, interrogating public expenditure, scrutinizing emergency-financing arrangements and ensuring that the government's disaster-preparedness commitments are matched by measurable action.

Liberia's exposure to climate risks may be environmental, but the adequacy of its response is ultimately a question of governance, institutional capacity, fiscal discipline and legislative accountability.