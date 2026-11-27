Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has thrown his weight behind the government's $5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA), calling it laudable and necessary for Liberia's development, but insisting the Legislature will fully scrutinize the document before any vote.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Fallah said the deal, which focuses on electricity and road infrastructure, comes at a critical moment for the country, even though it has not yet reached the Legislature.

"For me as a person, I think it's something that is laudable because given the history of our country, our road network and road connectivity has been one of our major challenges," Fallah said. "The issue of power, electricity, cannot be overemphasized."

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Fallah, who has served in the Legislature for over 20 years, said Liberia's lack of power and roads has continued to drive away investors and deny citizens jobs and basic services.

He pointed to the recent power outage at the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant, which left many Liberians sleeping in heat and darkness for days.

"People have been crying for the last two to three days, just the Mount Coffee hydro, people talking about sleeping in heat, no electricity, no current. How do you have an industry?" he asked.

Without electricity, Fallah argued, Liberia cannot build industries. Without roads, the country cannot connect its communities to investment, health care, and education.

"When you have more industries in the country, it creates more jobs for people, it creates more opportunities for people," he said. "But you will not have industrial power or industrial institutions in the country when you do not have power, when you do not have electricity."

He said he believes President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. negotiated the deal on that basis that with more roads, health services will improve, communities will gain access, schools will be built in remote areas, and children will be able to go to school.

Fallah addressed one of the most controversial questions surrounding MIDA: if Bea Mountain's revenue is used to pay for infrastructure, what happens to Liberia's national budget?

He said the benefit should not be measured only by cash going into the budget, but by what the revenue builds for the people.

"How will it impact when Bea Mountain is not going to be contributing to the budget? It plays another role," he said. "It should impact the lives of our people to some extent."

That role, he said, is electricity and roads.

Fallah said criticism of concessions is nothing new in Liberia. Since he entered the Legislature 20 years ago, he said, every major concession has faced the same debate that concessions are not good and not in the interest of the country.

"There have always been criticisms of concessions. I have heard it over and over time," he said. "There is no perfect concession."

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When asked whether he was supporting the deal simply because he supports the President, Fallah rejected the suggestion.

"I am a national leader," he said. "I have served in the Legislature for over 20 years with so much experience."

The honorable was asked directly whether he will vote for MIDA when it reaches the Legislature, Fallah said it is too early to decide.

"I told you from the beginning, you guys have been talking about this, it has not reached the Legislature. So let the document reach, we will look at it," he said.

He warned against any attempt to rush the deal through, a fear some citizens have described as passing it in "5G mode."

He stressed that lawmakers were elected for three reasons: to represent the people, to make laws, and to provide oversight and that responsibility must not be surrendered.

"It is our responsibility to legislate laws. That is why you elected your senator," Fallah said. "Don't take away that responsibility."

He praised colleagues who plan to return to their districts to consult citizens, saying that is one of the proper ways to handle a deal of this size.

"That is my responsibility," he said. "And secondly, use my influence as far as negotiating."

Fallah said the relevant committee is working, with further engagements expected around November 27, and that those responsible wills speak to the public.