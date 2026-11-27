Kampala — Uganda's social enterprise sector is seeking to expand access to finance and markets through a proposed US$1 million Pan-African Social Enterprise Fund and a new digital marketplace launched at the inaugural Pan-African Social Enterprises Summit in Kampala.

The two initiatives were among the major outcomes of the two-day meeting held at Hotel Africana on November 23-24, which brought together more than 200 participants, including social entrepreneurs, innovators and representatives from Benin, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

Timothy Mugerwa, president and chief executive of the Federation of Uganda Social Enterprises (FUSE), said the fund would provide affordable financing to businesses that combine commercial activity with solutions to social, environmental and economic challenges.

He said qualifying enterprises would be able to apply for funding at low interest rates, with some innovative businesses potentially accessing zero-interest financing.

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"This is a pure fund to support social enterprises, and qualifying social enterprises will have to apply, and they get access to the funding at a very small interest rate, and sometimes at zero interest depending on the innovation," Mugerwa said.

He said the fund would prioritise innovation and the ability of businesses to address pressing challenges in their communities and across the continent.

"What we are looking for mostly is innovation, because we are looking for social businesses that can innovatively address the key social, environmental, and economic challenges of our continent or our country, Uganda," he said.

Mugerwa said women and young people were expected to benefit significantly because they make up a large proportion of social entrepreneurs. However, the facility would remain open to all qualifying impact-focused businesses.

The fund is intended to support enterprises in Uganda and other African countries, although FUSE did not provide details on its capital contributors, application timelines, eligibility thresholds or the institutions that will manage disbursements.

Market access

Alongside the fund, FUSE launched the Social Value Marketplace, a digital platform designed to connect businesses selling products and services with buyers interested in goods and services that generate measurable social or environmental benefits.

Mugerwa said limited access to markets remains one of the challenges holding back social enterprises, even where entrepreneurs have developed products and services capable of addressing community needs.

The marketplace is expected to widen the customer base for these businesses by bringing impact buyers and sellers onto one platform.

The launch builds on FUSE's wider efforts to give the sector greater visibility and credibility. In October, the federation introduced Uganda's first domestic Social Enterprise Certification and Verification System, intended to establish standards for businesses that combine commercial activities with social and environmental impact.

The certification framework assesses issues such as transparency, governance and reinvestment in community or environmental initiatives. FUSE said certified enterprises would be eligible to sell through the Social Value Marketplace, linking verification with opportunities to access customers, investors and business partners.

The initiatives come as Uganda's social enterprise and wider civil society ecosystem faces pressure to diversify funding sources. In March, The Independent examined how donor withdrawals, regulatory pressures and operational challenges were affecting non-governmental organisations, with sector leaders identifying local philanthropy, corporate partnerships and income-generating activities as possible alternatives to reliance on external grants.

For social enterprises, which are expected to generate revenue while addressing social needs, access to affordable capital and reliable markets is particularly important for sustaining operations and expanding impact.

City challenges

The summit also turned attention to the role of social entrepreneurs in addressing Kampala's urban problems, including waste management, inadequate infrastructure, environmental degradation and youth unemployment.

Delivering the closing keynote, Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo challenged innovators to develop homegrown solutions instead of leaving the response to urban challenges largely to government or foreign companies.

He singled out waste management as an opportunity for entrepreneurs, arguing that discarded materials could become inputs for businesses producing fuel, electricity, briquettes and other useful products.

"Waste is money. Waste in developed countries is a resource; it is a raw material," Balimwezo said, challenging Ugandan innovators to develop local technologies that can turn waste into commercially viable products.

He said uncollected garbage continues to block drainage channels and expose residents to risks, but argued that waste-to-energy technologies could help address the problem while creating business opportunities.

Balimwezo also highlighted the pressure on Kampala's green spaces, describing City Square as an important open space for the capital, and called for better urban planning and investment in infrastructure.

He warned that infrastructure projects would not deliver sufficient benefits to Ugandans if young people were not equipped with the technical and employable skills needed to take up the jobs created.

"If we do not prepare our youths to be able to take on employment, even if we cry, we shall shout and make noise," he said.

He added that many major road projects rely on foreign experts and contractors, raising questions about whether local workers are adequately prepared to participate in the country's infrastructure development.

The Lord Mayor pledged to work with FUSE and innovators to promote supportive policies for the social enterprise sector. He also said Kampala Capital City Authority would explore ways of linking young people to skills development, innovation, funding and business platforms.

He invited innovators to engage his office and develop bankable proposals, citing opportunities such as the proposed redevelopment of Nakawa Market.

Awards recognise impact

The summit also recognised social enterprises and individuals for their contribution to addressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

Farm Uganda was named Social Enterprise of the Year, while Social Innovation Academy (SINA) won Local NGO of the Year. Agro-Tourism Association received the Agricultural Social Enterprise of the Year award, and AEN Holdings Limited was recognised as Environmental Social Enterprise of the Year.

The Private Education Development Network (PEDN) won Education and Skills Social Enterprise of the Year, while TERREWODE took the Health and Social Care Social Enterprise of the Year 2026 award.

Dr. Gladys Kalema was named Female Social Entrepreneur of the Year, with Nyanzi Martin winning Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year. EzyAgric received the Digital Social Enterprise of the Year award, while Cathy Watson was honoured with the Social Enterprise Legacy Award. Vincent Otieno Odhiambo received the African Changemaking Ecosystem Builder award.

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The awards provided recognition for organisations and individuals working across agriculture, education, health, environmental protection and technology, reflecting the range of activities within the social enterprise sector.

Policy and investment

The policy question is important for a sector seeking to move beyond individual projects towards a recognised part of Uganda's enterprise and development landscape.

FUSE has previously said it is engaging the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on a policy framework for social enterprises. At the Kampala summit, Mugerwa said the Lord Mayor had pledged KCCA's support for the formulation of policies that would promote the sector within the city.

The summit also featured a pitching competition in which young entrepreneurs competed for a US$4,000 prize. More than 200 applications were received, with six finalists shortlisted and one overall winner selected.

Mugerwa clarified that the prize was separate from the proposed US$1 million fund and formed part of the summit's innovation competition.

He said FUSE also plans to hold its third Social Enterprise Awards Gala Dinner to recognise businesses and individuals contributing to the development of the sector.

The federation resolved to make the Pan-African Social Enterprises Summit an annual event, with Tanzania selected to host the second edition next year.