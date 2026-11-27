Addis Ababa — Ahead of the 3 rd Annual Uganda Diaspora Convention 2026, a high- level Ugandan Inter-Ministerial Presidential Benchmarking Delegation, led by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning), Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, held bilateral consultations yesterday, 25 November 2026, with Ambassador Lencho Bati, Director-General of the Ethiopian Diaspora Service (EDS).

The engagement forms a central pillar of Uganda's five-day benchmarking mission to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (23-27 November 2026), aimed at adapting proven legal, institutional, financial, and digital mechanisms to operationalise Uganda's first comprehensive National Diaspora Support and Engagement Policy. Uganda's Vision: Moving Beyond Remittances to Investment and Technology Transfer

Addressing the meeting, Hon. Amos Lugoloobi noted that His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni specifically tasked the delegation with visiting Addis Ababa to study Ethiopia's transformation and pioneering diaspora engagement frameworks. Hon. Lugoloobi highlighted the shared history between the two nations and acknowledged the vital role remittances play in stabilizing Uganda's currency and supporting debt servicing, with inflows having more than doubled from approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2024 to USD 3.03 billion in FY 2025/26.

"Uganda has a large diaspora, particularly in the United Kingdom, whose remittances already play a crucial role in supporting our economy," said Hon. Amos Lugoloobi.

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"However, we now wish to move beyond just remittances. We are here to learn from Ethiopia's remarkable success in leveraging its diaspora for flagship national projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and to adopt institutional arrangements for mapping diaspora skills, driving technology transfer, and expanding productive investment."

The Ugandan delegation, comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Office of the Solicitor General, State House, Bank of Uganda (BoU), Capital Markets Authority (CMA), National Planning Authority (NPA), and Ministry of Internal Affairs, sought detailed insights into diaspora registration systems, investor safeguards, and capital-market instruments.

Ethiopia's Experience: National Cohesion, Flagship Projects, and Origin Identification

Welcoming the Ugandan delegation, Ambassador Lencho Bati underscored the importance of shifting the global narrative around African immigrants from negative stereotypes to recognizing their massive contributions as cultural, financial, and tourism ambassadors. Ambassador Bati shared how integrating the diaspora into national reconciliation efforts and Vision 2050 has fostered healing, unity, and substantial capital inflows.

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"Diaspora engagement is a powerful catalyst for national cohesion and economic transformation, especially when communities are united around flagship national projects like the Renaissance Dam," stated Ambassador Lencho Bati, Director-General of the Ethiopian Diaspora Service. "By understanding the professional backgrounds of our diaspora, engaging second-generation youth through their cultural roots, and offering practical incentives like origin-identification cards to ease investment fears, nations can unlock immense developmental potential."

Ambassador Bati also emphasized the value of proactive international outreach to listen to diaspora grievances, alongside utilizing structured diaspora associations for targeted engagement.

Next Steps for the Benchmarking Mission

Insights gathered from the Addis Ababa consultations will directly inform proposed legislative principles, targeted financial products, and an inter-ministerial action matrix to be submitted to the Right Honourable Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Following the Ethiopia leg, the delegation will conduct a parallel benchmarking mission to New Delhi, India, from 7 to 11 December 2026. Consolidated findings and proposals from both countries will be unveiled and tested during Uganda's Annual Diaspora Convention scheduled for 18-22 December 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.