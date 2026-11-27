An aide to the Delta governor resigned over campaign killings as INEC named nine states affected by political attacks. Seyi Makinde's campaign denied plans to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar, who challenged the APC's claims on housing delivery and job creation.

The political fallout from Monday's deadly political violence in Delta State widened with the resignation of Tonia Gbemre, an aide to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified nine states where political attacks have occurred since open campaigns began in August.

While National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu pledged impartial protection for political actors and voters, efforts to build a common opposition front faced a fresh test as Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's campaign denied plans to withdraw in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The former vice president also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its claims on housing delivery and job creation.

Delta governor's aide resigns as INEC names nine states hit by political attack

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Ms Gbemre, a senior special assistant to Mr Oborevwori, resigned over the killings in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, and what she described as persistent intimidation of opposition supporters.

In a resignation statement shared on Facebook and reported by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, she accused the administration of failing to adequately protect citizens.

"I am a mother. I cannot continue to watch our children being killed just because of politics," she said.

She urged the governor to caution local government chairpersons, political leaders and community stakeholders against actions capable of restricting opposition campaigns.

Mr Oborevwori had visited the affected community and directed security agencies to apprehend those responsible. No response from his administration to Ms Gbemre's specific allegations was available for this roundup.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also called for an investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators, following the House of Representatives' intervention detailed in Wednesday's Politics Watch.

In neighbouring Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo on Thursday denied allegations linking him, the APC or its supporters to Wednesday's attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Benin City.

Speaking at an APC campaign rally, the governor suggested that the violence resulted from a confrontation among opposition supporters, an account the police have not established.

Against the backdrop of these attacks, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan told the Strategic Election Security Conference in Abuja on Thursday that political attacks had occurred in Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue.

He warned that insecurity could discourage voter participation, endanger electoral personnel and undermine acceptance of election results.

Mr Amupitan also questioned a provision in the electoral guidelines requiring security personnel to act on the instructions of presiding officers or other INEC officials when arresting electoral offenders.

Mr Ribadu, speaking at the same conference, pledged that security agencies would remain neutral and protect voters, candidates and electoral personnel before, during and after the elections.

"Security agencies will discharge their responsibilities impartially and in accordance with the law," he said, according to Vanguard.

The reported remarks of the INEC chairman did not

present a comprehensive incident count or a breakdown of arrests and prosecutions across the states he identified.

Makinde's campaign denies withdrawal plan as opposition consultations continue

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation on Thursday night dismissed reports that its presidential candidate was negotiating to withdraw from the 2027 race in favour of Atiku, according to Nigerian Tribune and The Nation.

The organisation insisted that Mr Makinde remained committed to pursuing the presidency on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) under his RESET Nigeria agenda.

The denial followed remarks by the governor in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, in which he expressed confidence that he, Atiku and the NDC's Peter Obi would reach an arrangement to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Makinde distinguished the proposed arrangement from the merger of opposition parties that produced the APC ahead of the 2015 presidential election. He did not disclose how the arrangement would work or identify which contender, if any, would relinquish their presidential ambition.

Thursday's statement rejected the specific claim of a withdrawal in Atiku's favour without necessarily ruling out other forms of opposition cooperation.

Atiku continues to campaign under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), although the 5 November Federal High Court judgement nullifying his presidential candidacy is under appeal, with the party also applying for a stay of execution. No order granting the stay had been confirmed as of Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Democracy reaffirmed plans to hold its second summit in Abuja on Monday, 30 November.

In a statement issued on behalf of the coalition by Salihu Lukman, the parties said consultations would continue despite their decision to suspend campaign activities on the day of the summit.

The coalition intends to adopt three documents: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme. An agreed mechanism for selecting a common presidential candidate has yet to be publicly announced.

As PREMIUM TIMES examined in its latest State of the Race, the expiry of the ordinary statutory deadline for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of presidential candidates complicates the opposition's options. An agreement to support one contender would not automatically remove the others from the ballot.

The ruling party is also confronting disagreements over its campaign arrangements.

The Imo State chapter of the APC on Thursday rejected an offer by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike to help coordinate Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign in the state.

Mr Wike had on Wednesday requested additional campaign responsibilities in Imo and Kwara states. The Imo APC maintained that its existing leadership was capable of conducting the campaign.

In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani urged northern political leaders to support Mr Tinubu's re-election and develop a governance blueprint ahead of a northern bid for the presidency in 2031.

The president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, also led a delegation to former military rulers Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.

Mr Gbajabiamila told journalists that Mr Babangida reaffirmed his support for Mr Tinubu, while Mr Abubakar, chairman of the National Peace Committee, appealed for peaceful elections.

Atiku challenges APC's housing and employment claims

The APC Presidential Campaign Council on Thursday said the Tinubu administration had facilitated the financing and delivery of more than 26,000 housing units and generated 525,100 jobs in the real estate and construction sectors over the past three years.

The council's spokesperson, Dele Alake, said the Ministry of Finance Incorporated's real estate investment fund had provided more than ₦158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers as of 31 October.

He said beneficiaries could access mortgages at an annual interest rate of 9.75 per cent, with repayment periods of up to 20 years.

Atiku challenged the APC's claims, arguing that rising energy and manufacturing costs were making housing increasingly unaffordable.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president cited reports that 11 listed manufacturers spent approximately ₦842 billion on energy between January and September 2026.

A PUNCH analysis of the companies' unaudited financial statements put their combined expenditure at ₦841.99 billion, a 7.4 per cent increase from ₦784.08 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the same PUNCH analysis, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement accounted for ₦797.44 billion, or 94.7 per cent, of that expenditure, which includes the cost of electricity, diesel, petrol and gas.

The concentration in two cement producers limits the conclusions that can be drawn about manufacturing businesses generally.

Atiku questioned the inclusion of unfinished and inherited projects in the government's housing figures and demanded evidence supporting the number of jobs attributed to its interventions.

"A building site is not a completed home. An inherited project is not proof of fresh delivery. A mortgage approval is not a house key," he said.

The APC's statement says 10,328 housing units under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development are at various stages of completion. It also distinguishes between units financed and those delivered through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, while describing some employment opportunities as estimates.

PREMIUM TIMES' review of Federal Housing Authority records shows that the 337-unit Bwari housing project listed by the APC commenced in March 2022, during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The records also show that the FHA's Apo/Guzape estate, where the APC lists 1,200 housing units, was already under development when the then Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar Ibrahim El-Yakubu, inspected the site on 16 November 2022.

Although both developments predate the Tinubu administration, the extent of construction undertaken under each administration remains unverified.

Atiku proposed improving electricity supply to industries and introducing a transparent, targeted subsidy for domestically refined fuel to reduce production costs.

His statement did not quantify the proposed subsidy's fiscal cost or specify an implementation timetable.

A subsequent APC response addressing his specific objections was unavailable for this roundup.

The competing claims leave unresolved questions about how many housing units have been completed and occupied, their affordability to intended beneficiaries, and how many of the reported jobs represent actual employment rather than projections.

Kano judicial controversy and fresh nomination disputes

The Kano State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council has opposed a petition requesting a National Judicial Council (NJC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the January 2024 Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Abba Yusuf's election.

The petition, dated 24 November, was submitted by Suleiman Malali on behalf of a group called Concerned Nigerian Citizens.

The council argued that the petition misrepresented the governor's account of his discussions with Mr Tinubu before the judgement, a controversy that had earlier prompted the ADC to demand the president's resignation or impeachment.

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No finding of judicial misconduct or decision by the NJC on the petition was available.

In Jigawa State, the Federal High Court in Dutse ordered the reinstatement of ADC primary election winners in seven legislative constituencies, according to reports by Daily Post and Nigerian Tribune on Thursday.

The outlets reported that Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Buba held that the substitution of the affected candidates was unlawful and directed the party and INEC to recognise the original primary winners.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently examined the judgement.

The ruling concerns specific legislative nominations and does not resolve the separate litigation over the ADC's national leadership and presidential nomination, detailed in Wednesday's Politics Watch.

In Bauchi State, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) challenged the eligibility of APC deputy governorship candidate Farouk Mustapha at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The YPP alleged that Mr Mustapha did not satisfy applicable party membership requirements before the APC's governorship primary.

The allegations remain to be determined by the court. No judgement disqualifying Mr Mustapha or response from the defendants was available for this roundup.

INEC's Monday audit deadline puts Saturday's mock accreditation under scrutiny

By Monday, 30 November, resident electoral commissioners are expected to submit comprehensive technical audit reports on Saturday's nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise.

Mr Amupitan issued the directive during Wednesday's meeting with resident electoral commissioners, with further details reported by PUNCH on Thursday.

The exercise will test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and automated safeguards intended to detect inconsistencies in polling-unit results before they are uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The sample ballot papers will not carry the names of registered political parties.

INEC previously announced that 17,676 polling units would participate in the exercise, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The commission has published the list of participating polling units.

Saturday's simulation is not an election and cannot, by itself, establish the reliability of the entire electoral process.

The Monday deadline provides a specific accountability benchmark ahead of the 16 January presidential election: whether INEC will publish the audit findings, disclose the operational failures encountered and explain how it intends to correct them before voters go to the polls.