No evidence Kenyan pollster Infotrak conducted October 2026 poll on Mathioya parliamentary aspirants

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that Kenyan research firm Infotrak puts Kenneth Kabui Kihunyo ahead in the Mathioya MP race, with 45% support. But the poll does not appear on the firm's website or in credible media reports.

A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that a poll conducted by Kenyan research firm Infotrak from 2 to 10 October 2026 found Kenneth Kabui Kihunyo to be the most popular aspirant for the Mathioya parliamentary seat.

The graphic places Kihunyo first with 45% support, Johnson Kihato Mwatha second with 30%, and Njathi Mwinga third with 15%.

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Infotrak is a Kenyan research firm that conducts polls, market and social research. Mathioya constituency, in Murang'a county, is about 100 km by road from Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

This graphic has also been posted here and here. But did Infotrak conduct the poll? We checked.

No record of poll

Infotrak publishes its findings on its official platforms. We searched the firm's website but found no record of the alleged poll.

Its most recent study, dated 13 July 2026, examined Kenyans' views on the government, the 2027 presidential election, potential candidates, political parties and possible running mates.

On the same date, Infotrak published another survey assessing how the public rated senators, members of parliament and women representatives.

Neither survey covered the Mathioya parliamentary race.

We also found no credible media reports about the alleged poll.

There is no evidence that Infotrak conducted or published the poll circulating on Facebook.