Nigeria's Abia state governor Alex Otti did not refuse to campaign for re-election to save public funds

IN SHORT: A viral post claims Abia state governor Alex Otti refused to campaign for re-election because he did not want to waste public funds. But his party launched his campaign in November 2026, and his office has dismissed the claim as false.

A Facebook post in Nigeria claims Alex Otti, governor of Abia state in southeastern Nigeria, has refused to campaign for a second term.

Otti was elected in March 2023 on the Labour Party ticket.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has scheduled the next governorship and state house of assembly elections for 6 February 2027. Governorship campaigns started on 9 September 2026.

Nigerian state governors serve four-year terms and may serve a maximum of two terms.

The post reads: "Alex Otti Refuses to Campaign for Second-Term Re-election, Says It Would Be a Waste of Public Funds."

The same claim appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But did Otti decline to campaign for re-election? We checked.

Otti is already campaigning for a second term

Africa Check found no credible media reports or statements on Otti's verified social media accounts announcing that he would not campaign for re-election.

On 2 November, Otti's party launched his re-election campaign at the Umuahia township stadium in Abia state, where he urged voters to elect him again.

On 17 November, two days before the posts began circulating, Otti received four vehicles donated to support his campaign. He said the vehicles would transport campaign staff and supporters across the state.

On 20 November, Otti's media aide Ferdinand Ekeoma, dismissed the claim as "fake". He said the governor was already touring the state to meet voters, and described campaigns as "legitimate parts of the electoral process".

Otti was already campaigning for re-election when the false claim began circulating.

Other instances of the claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.