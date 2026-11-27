No, photo of Kenyan senator Tabitha Karanja and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua with bundles of cash is doctored

IN SHORT: A photo circulating on Facebook appears to show the two politicians with an open bag full of cash between them. But the original photo, posted by DCP TV, shows no bag or money.

An image posted on Facebook supposedly shows Kenyan senator Tabitha Karanja in conversation with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, with an open bag containing bundles of cash on a table in front of them.

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The accompanying caption reads: "Gachagua is a business man with his briefcase party DCP according to him Tabitha Karanja is now a gitungati, but Hon. Gathoni Wamuchomba HSC, MP who defended him during his impeachment is a mole. Mkora sana."

"Gitungati" is a Gikuyu language term for a dedicated servant or patriot. The Agikuyu are an ethnic community native to central Kenya.

The Kiswahili phrase "Mkora sana" translates to "what a crook".

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment and removal from office in October 2024. He later founded the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), which he leads.

Karanja, who was elected senator in 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, had voted in favour of some of the charges against Gachagua during his impeachment.

But on 9 October 2026, she announced that she had left UDA for Gachagua's DCP and would contest the Nakuru governorship in the 2027 general election.

In contrast, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who defended Gachagua during his impeachment, later fell out with him amid accusations that she was a state "mole". In November 2026, she appealed for reconciliation.

This image has also been posted here, here and here. But is the photo genuine? We checked.

Doctored photo

A Google reverse image search revealed that the circulating image had been doctored.

We found the original photograph on DCP TV's official X account. The caption reads: "Incoming Nakuru Governor Tabitha Karanja Meets DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua. Welcome to DCP Mama Keroche."

Unlike the circulating version, the original image does not show an open bag of cash in front of the two politicians.

The bag and cash have been digitally added to the version circulating on Facebook.