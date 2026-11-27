Video does not show bridge built by Kenyan MP George Murugara collapsing during its opening

IN SHORT: A video circulating on Facebook appears to show a bridge built by Kenyan MP George Murugara collapsing during its opening ceremony. But the footage is from 2022 and shows a bridge collapsing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A video circulating on Facebook seems to show a bridge collapsing during its commissioning in Tharaka constituency, in eastern Kenya's Tharaka Nithi county.

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In the video, several people are standing on the bridge while others watch from the ground. Moments after someone cuts the ribbon, the structure appears to collapse, sending those on it scrambling.

The accompanying caption reads: "Instant karma during the commissioning of a bridge built by Tharaka constituency Mp Gitonga Murugara, hes running for Tharaka Nithi county Gubernatorial seat."

The county is about 200 kilometres northeast of Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

George Gitonga Murugara is the MP for Tharaka constituency. He is reportedly considering a bid for the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

As the election approaches, many voters will consider development projects when voting for candidates.

This video has also been published here, here and here. But does it show a bridge built by Murugara collapsing? We checked.

Video from Democratic Republic of the Congo

A Google reverse image search using a screenshot from the video traced the footage to an incident in Mont Ngafula, Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

News reports from September 2022 show the same bridge collapsed during its opening ceremony. No one was hurt.

The video was filmed in the DRC in 2022 and has been falsely linked to Murugara.