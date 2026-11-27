He said his vision was to transform Ebonyi from poverty to prosperity, consumption to production and economic dependency to self-reliance through strategic investments and responsible governance.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, has unveiled a five-point development agenda with a target of over 180,000 sustainable jobs, if elected governor in 2027.

Mr Odii made the pledge on Thursday in Abakaliki during the flag-off of his governorship campaign, attended by party leaders, stakeholders and supporters from the 13 local government areas of the state.

He said his vision was to transform Ebonyi from poverty to prosperity, consumption to production and economic dependency to self-reliance through strategic investments and responsible governance.

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The candidate identified economic transformation, infrastructure development, human capital development, tourism promotion, and security and institutional reforms as the five pillars of his proposed administration.

On economic development, Mr Odii promised to establish agro-industrial processing zones, support farmers, attract investments into mining and develop the Okposi and Uburu Salt Lakes for commercial production.

He also pledged to rehabilitate rural and urban roads, improve water supply and sanitation, explore independent electricity generation and expand digital infrastructure.

The candidate also promised free and compulsory public primary and secondary education and functional primary healthcare centres across the state's 171 electoral wards.

He said his administration would support at least 1,000 youth-owned businesses annually and train over 3,000 young people annually through vocational and skills acquisition programmes.

Mr Odii also promised to empower women economically, introduce welfare programmes for senior citizens, address pension and gratuity concerns and strengthen social protection for vulnerable groups.

He said his administration would develop over 43 identified tourism sites to attract investments and create employment, while strengthening community-based security and reforming the civil service.

Call for peaceful, credible elections

The PDP candidate cited the activities of his Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation, saying it had provided over 200 houses for widows and less-privileged families and awarded more than 2,000 scholarships.

He called for a peaceful, free, fair and credible exercise, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all parties.

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He said the election should be determined by competence, capacity and performance, rather than zoning considerations.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Abdulrahman Takushara, formally handed over the party's governorship flag to Mr Odii, declaring that the party was prepared to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi.

Mr Takushara said the PDP remained strong in the state, declaring that "PDP is now Ebonyi and Ebonyi is PDP".

He urged the people to vote for Mr Odii and other PDP candidates in the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that their victory would bring positive change to Ebonyi and Nigeria.