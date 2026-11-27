An investigation by The ICIR in Zamfara, Niger, and Kogi states reveals the welfare challenges facing these volunteers, including the absence of adequate medical care, insurance and compensation for families of those killed in service.

Abdullahi Ibrahim still carries a gun. But he now holds it with one hand.

His left hand was amputated after he sustained a gunshot injury in 2024 while defending his village, Gima, in Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

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Sitting on a wooden bench and hardly making any effort to conceal the worries that seemed to weigh on him, Mr Ibrahim said that in 2020, bandit attacks became incessant, and he became worried about the recurring attacks on Gima, his village.

In the same year, the armed men stormed his community and kidnapped two people. One of them, who was pregnant, was later released, while the other regained her freedom after a ransom of ₦1 million was paid. But as the attacks continued, local volunteers like Mr Ibrahim took up arms to defend their communities.

Like many, Mr Ibrahim understood the risks of joining a vigilante group to protect his community. But he probably never imagined that a single encounter with the attackers would cost him one of his hands.

Although he still carries a gun and remains committed to defending his community, Mr Ibrahim now faces that fight with one hand. The injury not only changed his life physically, but also placed a heavy financial burden on him. He said he spent more than ₦250,000 on medical treatment and care and did not receive any assistance from the government or any of its agencies.

Across Nigeria, civilian vigilante groups have increasingly become part of community security arrangements, particularly in areas where residents face persistent attacks by armed groups. Some work within government-backed community protection arrangements while others operate independently, raising money among themselves to buy equipment, support their activities, and in many cases, assist injured colleagues.

For instance, in Zamfara, Niger and Kogi states, government-backed vigilante groups are known as the Community Protection Guards (CPGs), the Niger State Vigilante Corps (NSVC) and the Kogi State Vigilante Service, respectively. The independently organised community vigilantes are commonly referred to as 'Yan sa-kai' (volunteers).

Their activities have included helping security agencies to rescue kidnapped victims, protecting farmers and farmlands, and handing suspects over to the police.

They have also participated in joint security operations with the police and military to rescue abducted residents and confront armed groups.

But interviews with both the government and community-backed vigilantes, their leaders and bereaved families in Zamfara, Niger and Kogi states, showed that there are still little or limited measures to protect and support officers who sustain injury discharging their work, widows and parents, who oftentimes received no financial assistance after losing relatives.

Some groups say they have no life insurance or formal compensation arrangements for members killed or permanently disabled while substituting for Nigeria's security forces.

Although Nigeria's Employees' Compensation Act 2010 provides compensation for eligible employees who sustain work-related injuries, disabilities or diseases, and benefits for dependants of those who die from employment-related injuries, it does not establish a dedicated protection framework for independently organised community vigilantes who operate outside formal employment arrangements.

Similarly, the International Labour Organisation's Employment Injury Benefits Convention (No. 121), which outlines international standards for medical care, rehabilitation and compensation for work-related injuries and deaths, has not been ratified by Nigeria.

Consequently, community vigilantes such as independently organised volunteers and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, who are not necessarily employed or paid by government, have no automatic entitlement to compensation under the existing employment-based scheme.

How and what they use

The vigilantes protecting communities in Zamfara, Niger and Kogi states do not all operate under the same arrangement. While some of those recruited by state or local governments received some form of official support, like vehicles, pump-action guns, and bulletproof vests, others are organised by communities to confront armed groups.

Many of the latter remain unregistered and operate without formal government backing.

In several local governments across Zamfara, particularly in Anka and Bukuyyum, the groups re-emerged about six to eight years ago as attacks on residents became increasingly frequent. According to a commandant of the 'volunteer' vigilante group in Anka, Yusuf Sani, his community members repeatedly complained to the authorities and were told that something would be done, but the attacks continued.

Yusuf Sani sits with a locally acquired firearm used by his vigilante group to confront armed bandits in Anka, Zamfara State. Photo: Mustapha Usman/The ICIR

"We contribute to security. We assist in security and sacrifice our time, including staying awake at night, especially when there are security challenges like the ones that have affected our people," he said.

The group has members drawn from different occupations, including farming, livestock rearing, manual labour and trading. Rather than receive government funding, members contribute from their personal earnings to sustain their activities.

Some sell their harvested grain, livestock and other belongings to raise money for equipment and ammunition.

"Whatever we earn money from our labour, we use it to support our activities. Even when it comes to obtaining our guns or ammunition," Mr Sani said.

He estimated that the group has more than 200 members under his command, although its wider network across Anka could be larger. He also said between 28 and 30 members had been killed, while about 20 others had sustained injuries since 2020.

The group is not registered, although its members have repeatedly approached government authorities and security agencies for recognition and support.

Another vigilante leader in the area, Sani Garba, described a similar arrangement. He said his group, which had existed for more than 20 years, originated from the traditional Yan Banga (community protection) system, a Hausa community-based security arrangement whose members helped maintain order and protect residents.

According to him, the group was revived about six years ago. Although local government officials and traditional authorities are aware of its activities, he said it is neither formally registered nor officially recognised.

"We handle everything. No government agency can say, 'Here is some assistance,' or provide us with financial support for the medical treatment of our injured members or for the burial of our members who have died," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation is sometimes different for some government-backed vigilante officers. The CPG commandant of Anka, Lauwali Anka, who oversees 175 personnel, said they were recruited by Governor Dauda Lawal in January 2024 to help protect lives and property and provide security in their communities.

Unlike the community-backed groups, these personnel receive government payment.

However, he said their employment contracts contain no provisions for health insurance, injury compensation or other welfare benefits for personnel injured or disabled in the line of duty, or support for families of those killed during operations.

In Niger and Kogi states, local volunteers also form part of the community security arrangements. Aliyu Yakubu, assistant chairman and intelligence officer of the vigilante group in Erena, Shiroro LGA of Niger State, said members relied mainly on pump-action guns while confronting attackers armed with more sophisticated firearms.

The group operates around Erena and neighbouring villages, with members drawn from the communities they protect. Their familiarity with the area and its residents gives them a strategic advantage, but Mr Yakubu said their limited equipment puts them at a disadvantage when confronting heavily armed attackers.

Compared to the sophisticated firearms operated by non-state actors, the commander said his group is armed with firearms he describes as "battery-powered guns," because authorities declined to supply the more powerful weapons initially proposed.

Under Nigeria's Firearms Act, the possession and use of certain weapons, including artillery, rocket weapons, bombs, machine guns and military rifles, require a presidential licence. The Inspector-General of Police is empowered to issue licences for personal firearms, including shotguns, sporting rifles and airguns.

However, muzzle-loading firearms, such as dane guns and flintlocks commonly used by some vigilante groups, do not require a licence, unless their use has been prohibited by the police in a specific state.

But with the limited weapons they possess, The ICIR notes that the vigilantes break into smaller teams and patrol the town mostly at night. They stop and search suspicious persons and many times form the first line of defence for communities.

Nigeria's security crisis

For years, communities across north-western Nigeria have faced attacks by these bandits who kill, conduct mass abductions, cattle rustling, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

An analysis by The ICIR of data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) recorded 27,608 fatalities from 17,475 incidents involving attacks on civilians by non-state actors across Nigeria between 2020 and 2026.

The analysis, which covered incidents involving armed groups such as terrorists and bandits, showed that the North-west recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 11,802 deaths from 7,125 incidents. The North-central followed with 8,128 fatalities from 4,434 incidents, while the North-east recorded 4,382 deaths from 1,956 incidents.

Together, the three northern zones accounted for 24,312 fatalities, representing about 88 per cent of all deaths recorded in the analysis.

Zamfara is one of the states hard hit within this period. Persistent insecurity has disrupted farming, trade, education and access to basic services in many rural communities, with many residents fleeing their homes and others organising community defence efforts against attacks.

Zamfara recorded 3,431 deaths from 1,965 incidents. It was followed by Katsina, with 2,863 fatalities, and Borno, with 2,813, according to the ICIR analysis.

However, in Niger State, the security crisis is more complicated because communities face attacks by bandits as well as violence linked to a Boko Haram faction operating in parts of the state.

For instance, in Shiroro LGA, one of the hardest-hit LGAs, communities have experienced attacks by armed bandits and a faction of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS), commonly known as Boko Haram.

JAS is one of the two major factions that emerged from Boko Haram following its split in 2016, the other being the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). While both groups have maintained strongholds in the North-east, particularly Borno and parts of Yobe and Adamawa states, JAS has retained a significant presence around the Lake Chad islands and the Gwoza Hills in Borno State.

ISWAP, meanwhile, has expanded its operations across parts of the Lake Chad Basin and neighbouring areas.

However, JAS has also expanded beyond its traditional strongholds in the North-East into north-central Nigeria. In Niger State, its expansion has been linked to a faction led by Abubakar Saidu, popularly known as Mallam Sadiku, who was reportedly sent to the state by former Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in 2014 to establish contact with members of the Darul Islam group.

Mr Sadiku subsequently established a JAS cell around the Alawa Forest Reserve in Shiroro, with the group's attacks escalating from 2021.

A July 2025 analysis by the Institute for Security Studies described an embedded Boko Haram cell operating in forested communities of Shiroro LGA and having developed relationships with elements of local bandits.

The ICIR analysis showed that, within the year under review, Niger State recorded 1,765 fatalities from 1,069 incidents, placing it eighth nationally, while Kogi recorded 381 fatalities from 455 incidents.

Unlike Zamfara and parts of Niger State, where banditry and jihadist violence are prominent, Kogi has increasingly faced kidnappings and armed attacks, particularly in rural communities such as those in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area.

Volunteers face armed groups without formal training

By the time the gunmen surrounded Yakubu Dada and his fellow vigilantes, the volunteers were already in a difficult position. It was April 2026, and they had gone to Bagna community in Shiroro LGA of Niger State to support security personnel and help evacuate the remains of officers of State Security Service (SSS) killed in an attack. But the armed men had anticipated their movements, Mr Dada said, and positioned themselves in different locations.

One group was stationed at the SSS camp in Bagna, another between Bagna and Erena, while a third remained on standby. As the vigilantes tried to move the bodies, the attackers closed in on them from different directions.

"They came in large numbers, and they circled us," Mr Dada recalled.

He said the volunteers were overwhelmed. Mr Dada, who had been battling fever that morning, said he had accompanied his men because he could not allow them to face the attackers alone. He watched as some of his colleagues were killed before the gunmen turned on him. One bullet struck his right shoulder, while another passed inches from his heart.

The attackers left him for dead in a pool of blood. But he was lucky.

Yakubu Dada, a vigilante member in Erena, Shiroro LGA of Niger State, pictured a few days after sustaining a gunshot injury to his right shoulder during an attack in April 2026. Photo: The ICIR/Mustapha Usman

Mr Dada, 41, known in the community as Sarkin Yaki (war chief), had spent at least 10 years with the Erena Vigilante Group, where he served as its provost. But despite a decade of involvement in community security, he said he and his colleagues have never received formal training for the dangerous encounters they faced.

After the attack, Mr Dada was taken to the hospital, but his family shouldered much of the cost of his treatment. His uncle, Danjuma Goma, paid his medical bills; the vice-chairperson of the local government, Janet Auta, and the divisional police officer in Erena each gave him ₦10,000, he said, but insisted no government agency or organisation provided further assistance.

"We have no formal training, and we don't have any assistance from the government or any organisation," Mr Dada told The ICIR.

Aliyu Yakubu, 31, the group's assistant chairman and intelligence officer, recalled that the volunteers received information around 9 a.m. that bandits were planning to attack the community. They moved towards Unguwan Dakaci, where they encountered the attackers.

According to him, 11 of the victims were members of his group, while the other seven came from neighbouring villages.

"We don't have any formal training. We don't have any assistance from either the government or individuals," he told The ICIR. The group relied mainly on pump-action guns, while the attackers carried more sophisticated firearms.

Although some vigilante groups have moved from locally fabricated hunting guns to pump-action shotguns, several vigilante officers interviewed by The ICIR said neither weapon gives them the firepower of armed groups carrying AK-47 rifles and other military-style weapons.

Unlike many crude muzzle-loading firearms, which require reloading after each shot, a pump-action uses cartridges and a sliding mechanism to chamber successive rounds.

But researchers have shown that weapons used by bandits included AK-47s, AK-49s, G3 rifles, general-purpose machine guns, anti-aircraft guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

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Training remains uneven across vigilante groups

The situation is not uniform across the states. In Kogi, The ICIR gathered that many government-backed vigilantes underwent a four-month training programme at a stadium in Lokoja between 2017 and 2018, after recruitment began around 2017.

The exercise was conducted by military personnel, police officers and officials of the SSS with the course including instructions in handling firearms, including pump-action and locally described "rubber-rubber" guns.

For instance, a senior vigilante officer in Kabba/Bunu LGA in Kogi State, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it's been eight years since his men underwent formal training.

Office of the Kogi State Vigilante Service in Kabba/Bunu LGA of Kogi State

He said in 2018, the recruits spent four months undergoing training in Lokoja and the exercise covered their preparation for community security duties. He, however, said there has been no comparable, regular training programme for the group since then.

Although some members have participated in more recent weapons training, the officer said such opportunities were not available to everyone, particularly those living in rural communities.

A similar government-backed arrangement was introduced in Zamfara, where the state announced in March 2022 that it had recruited 4,200 Community Protection Guards, comprising former security personnel, volunteers and other residents, who had begun basic training.

But the community volunteer groups in Anka operate outside that arrangement as their members organise themselves, raise money to buy guns and ammunition, and rely on experience gathered during night patrols and encounters with armed men.

More than 1,500 vigilantes killed since 2020

An analysis by The ICIR of data obtained from SBM Intelligence and media reports recorded 1,557 vigilantes killed across Nigeria between 2020 and the second quarter of 2026.

The analysis showed that Zamfara, Kogi and Niger states accounted for a substantial share of the recorded deaths.

A further breakdown of fatalities and incidents using media reports in the three states recorded 505 vigilantes killed in 68 incidents between 2020 and the second quarter of 2026.

Niger State recorded the highest number, with 248 vigilantes killed in 33 incidents, followed by Zamfara, where 236 deaths were recorded in 24 incidents. Kogi State accounted for 21 fatalities in 11 incidents.

The figures from the three states represent about a third of the 1,557 vigilante deaths recorded in the nationwide analysis, which further highlights the scale of casualties among local security volunteers in areas affected by armed groups.

A year-by-year breakdown of the fatalities across the three states showed that 2023 recorded the highest number, with 123 vigilantes killed in nine incidents. This was followed by 2022, when 108 deaths were recorded in 12 incidents, and 2020, which recorded 75 deaths in nine incidents.

In 2021, 61 vigilantes were killed in 10 incidents, while 2024 recorded 21 deaths in seven incidents. The number rose to 84 fatalities in 16 incidents in 2025. Between January and the second quarter of 2026, another 33 vigilantes were killed in five incidents.

The ICIR's review of the reported incidents showed that bandits were responsible for most of the attacks. However, the analysis also identified an incident in which Nigerian military personnel accidentally killed vigilantes during a military operation.

The commandants and several vigilante men interviewed by The ICIR said the actual number of those killed was considerably higher than the figure captured in the analysis. They said many deaths involving their members were not adequately reported by the media, leaving some casualties outside the public record.

This is the first part of a two-part investigation by The ICIR into the welfare conditions of local security operatives fighting armed groups in Zamfara, Niger and Kogi states.

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Centre.