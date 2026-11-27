Nairobi — Nairobi's airspace will be temporarily closed on three dates between November and December to facilitate scheduled national military activities.

The temporary restrictions will affect flights on November 27, December 4 and December 12, with authorities advising travellers to anticipate possible changes to flight schedules.

According to a notice issued by Kenya Airways, the first closure will take effect on Friday, November 27, between 12:00hrs and 13:20hrs.

The subsequent closures are scheduled for December 4 and December 12, running from 10:30hrs to 12:30hrs on both dates.

The national carrier cautioned that some flights may experience schedule adjustments during the affected periods.

Passengers travelling on the three dates have been advised to check their flight status through the Kenya Airways website or mobile application before heading to the airport.

Kenya Airways said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to minimise disruptions and would communicate directly with passengers whose flights are affected.

The temporary airspace restrictions are linked to scheduled national military activities, although further details of the exercises were not provided in the notice.

Travellers have been urged to monitor airline updates and confirm their departure times to avoid inconveniences.