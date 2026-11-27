The government has approved an investment agreement with SteelRwa Industries Ltd for the establishment of a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant and expansion of the company's industrial operations.

The agreement was approved during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 26.

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The planned investment will see SteelRwa expand across the iron and steel value chain, from mining and processing iron ore to manufacturing high-quality steel products, Jean-Emile Tousch, the Director General of SteelRwa Industries Ltd told The New Times.

He said the investment is expected to provide a more reliable supply of locally sourced raw materials at a lower cost.

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"We expect the project to provide a more reliable supply of locally sourced raw materials at a lower cost. This will help us meet demand from construction and infrastructure projects and make Rwandan steel more competitive across East Africa," he added.

The company also expects the investment to reduce Rwanda's reliance on imported steel and increase exports to regional markets.

SteelRwa, which established Rwanda's first steel plant about 15 years ago, is part of MMD Steel Group, an African steel group with operations in more than 10 countries.

"We also expect the project to create a significant number of jobs and support the transfer and development of technical skills in iron processing, plant operations and maintenance."