The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) said it "will soon withdraw" its forces from Lubero Town in eastern DR Congo, and hand over to the Congolese armed forces FARDC.

In a statement on Friday, November 27, UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said the withdrawal from the town located in the North Kivu province will start in the next two weeks.

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"The UPDF has operated in the area since January 2025 to counter fleeing Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) remnants that sought to escape pressure of joint military operations in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of eastern DRC," Magezi said in the statement posted on X.

Magezi noted that in November 2021, Uganda and the DRC launched a combined military offensive against ADF and "other negative forces in the region to degrade and destroy their ability to destabilize the region."

The ongoing joint offensive is codenamed 'Operation Shujja'.