The Rwandan embassy in Egypt extended condolences to the Egyptian government and people following an incident in which a fuel tanker fire in Giza that claimed 31 lives and left 21 others injured.

ALSO READ: 31 killed after vehicle overturns in Egypt

"The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda to the Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its deep sadness and profound sorrow over the tragic fuel tanker fire that occurred in Giza on 25 November 2026, claiming the lives of 31 people and injuring 21 others," the embassy said on Thursday.

The embassy extended its heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, while reaffirming Rwanda's solidarity with the Egyptian government and its people as they come to terms with the tragedy.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt during this difficult time," the Embassy said.

It also wished the injured a speedy and complete recovery.

The tragedy occurred on a major ring road in the Al-Warraq district of Giza after the vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire above a tunnel, triggering a massive blaze that spread to other vehicles.

According to Egyptian authorities, at least 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed in the fire.