A new international platform aimed at connecting Africa's infrastructure and economic opportunities with global capital, diaspora investment and expertise has been established in Accra, following the inaugural Powered by Africa (PBA) 2026 gathering.

Mr Samuel Kasumu addressing delegates and PBA Patron, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The event brought together more than 300 senior leaders, investors, business executives and members of the diaspora from across 27 African countries and the international community.

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Held from 17 to 21 November, the gathering advanced PBA's ambition to build an international network that mobilises investment, promotes African ownership and supports infrastructure development, industrialisation and job creation by connecting political leaders, private capital, African businesses and the global diaspora.

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PBA's next phase includes a proposed $100 million real estate investment fund for diaspora and international investors, an infrastructure council led by prominent African business leaders, and global engagements, including a major activation in New York during the 2027 UN General Assembly.

These initiatives aim to turn investment interest and partnerships into tangible projects and economic opportunities. Read More.