A Blantyre man has been jailed for 30 years for the brutal murder of his wife, whose body was found dumped in a maize field in 2021.

The High Court's Criminal Division in Blantyre sentenced Lucius Wilson of Undi Village, Traditional Authority Lundu, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after he was convicted of murdering Cecelia Yakob.

Her body was discovered in a maize field in May 2021. A post-mortem examination found she had been strangled.

During the trial, the court heard evidence about the couple's relationship, including how Wilson treated his wife and the threats he made before her death.

After weighing the evidence from both the prosecution and the defence, the judges found him guilty before passing sentence.

The case had dragged on in the courts for years before it was finally concluded.

Principal State Advocate Layna Kulesi from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions led the prosecution, while Wilson was represented by the Legal Aid Bureau.