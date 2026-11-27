Elegance and confidence earn award at the UMP Fashion Awards, with young women cited as her fans

Malawi's fashion scene has a new queen. Tadala Chihana has been honoured as Fashion Icon at the 2026 UMP Fashion Awards, a prize that recognises someone whose style and presence have inspired others.

Chihana is known for her elegant and classy look. Whenever she steps out, she carries herself with confidence and beauty, and that has made her a favourite for many fashion watchers.

The award, according to the organisers' message, goes beyond clothes. It recognises her as a symbol of elegance, pride and true Malawian beauty, and many young women see her as a role model both in fashion and in life.

Congratulations rolled in for the star, with the message declaring: "Malawi is proud of you, Fashion Icon!"