Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has backed the controversial "rig and die" slogan associated with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying anyone caught manipulating election results in 2027 should face severe punishment.

The singer, however, cautioned against innocent people being victimised in the process, insisting that elections should not be treated as warfare.

He made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Nigeria Info 99.3, where he described Nigeria's political atmosphere as tense and said the slogan reflected growing public frustration over the country's situation.

"You know, when the situation gets to a certain point, like right now, we're on a very mountainous keg of gunpowder right now. Desperate times make people make some kinds of statements.

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"The statement sounds correct, right? It sounds correct. It should be like that, actually. For the circumstances. Like, if you rig, the punishments will be very severe to deter people from rigging," 2Baba said.

The singer said he saw nothing wrong with the slogan, arguing that stringent penalties would discourage electoral malpractice.

"The statement itself is 'rig and die'. I don't see anything that's wrong with it. It's like saying embezzlement and die. Now, there's that penalty for embezzlement in China," he said.

2Baba also called for severe consequences for kidnappers, particularly those targeting schools, arguing that the absence of adequate deterrence had allowed criminal activities to persist.

"We're in a state where we need serious deterrence for anybody who kidnaps in our schools to face serious consequences, so that others will not do it. Because it's getting too much and people are just getting away with everything," he said.

The 'African Queen' crooner said the slogan reflected the level of frustration among Nigerians but warned against punishing people without evidence of wrongdoing.

"For me, the statement itself shows the level of frustration. It shows the level of how things have gone bad. So, for me, I don't see anything wrong with that statement.

"I just don't want innocent people to get caught up in the process of this," he added.

During the interview, the presenter recalled 2Baba's longstanding advocacy for peaceful electoral participation, including his message urging Nigerians to vote rather than fight during elections.

Asked about Nigerians who might sell their votes because of economic hardship, the singer described the situation as unfortunate, noting that people facing difficult conditions could easily become vulnerable to manipulation.

He also called for proper reorientation, urging Nigerians to address internal challenges rather than allow external interests to influence the country.

The "rig and die" slogan has featured prominently in political discussions ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly among supporters of the NDC and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi recently clarified that the slogan was intended as a warning against electoral malpractice rather than a threat against anyone.

He also addressed concerns over the presence of sticks at political gatherings, insisting that supporters carrying them were supporters of his running mate, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and had no intention of harming anyone.

The controversy has drawn attention amid concerns over political violence and the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State House of Assembly elections are fixed for February 6.

Meanwhile, 2Baba also spoke about his forthcoming album, Oldest Young Man, explaining that its title reflected his personality and current stage in life.

He clarified that the title was not the name of any track on the album but "just the definition of who I am right now".

Announcing the release, he said, "Oldest Young Man is coming out tomorrow. It's 12 midnight today (Friday). Everybody, please start streaming. Start streaming."

The singer also disclosed plans to release more music next year, including a full reggae album.

His previous album, Warriors, was released in 2020.