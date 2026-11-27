Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises sent Egenco officials away on Thursday evening, saying it was unhappy with their explanation of a K2.6 billion payment to M&M Global Law Consultants.

The payment was made to recover K14.8 billion owed by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

The Egenco delegation was led by chief executive William Liabunya and included company secretary Videlia Mluwira, finance director Joshua Chapomba and public relations manager Moses Gwaza.

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They told the committee that the decision to hire an outside debt collector was made at a joint meeting of the Escom and Egenco boards in February 2026.

Escom's account, given by its chief executive William Kaipa, appeared to contradict that.

Escom acting director of finance Lawson Nakoma told the committee that the K14.8 billion payment was not prompted by Egenco's demand letter sent through the lawyers.

The conflict led to a heated exchange between committee chairperson Sylvester Ayuba James and Mluwira.

James questioned why Egenco needed a debt collector when Escom appeared not to have defaulted on its payments.

He said it was contradictory for the company to have hired a private firm and paid it K2.6 billion to recover money that, in part, formed part of Escom's regular monthly payments.

The questioning led to brief pauses as the Egenco team consulted one another on how to respond.

James sent the Egenco officials back, telling them to reconcile figures that did not match and to return to the committee this morning.

A follow-up session, expected to bring Egenco and Escom together, is scheduled for 9am at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.