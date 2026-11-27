Stricter SASSA checks, lapsed grants and problems registering births are among the reasons

The number of babies receiving the Child Support Grant has fallen by nearly half in six years. Researchers say stricter checks by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), grants lapsing after reviews, and problems registering births are likely behind the decline.

In March 2020, just before the covid lockdown, almost 660,000 infants under a year old were receiving the grant. By March 2026, this had dropped to about 366,000, back to 2008 levels.

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GroundUp reported on these figures when the Children's Institute at the University of Cape Town launched the South African Child Gauge 2026 on Tuesday.

Lockdown

According to the Child Gauge report, the first sharp drop, between 2020 and 2021, came during lockdown. Home Affairs staff were withdrawn from hospitals and clinics where births are registered, and the researchers say this contributed to a sharp fall in grant applications. SASSA also accepted far fewer applications a day, shortened its hours and introduced rotating days for different grants.

But lockdown does not explain why the numbers kept falling after 2021.

Stricter checks

To qualify for the grant, a single caregiver may earn no more than R5,800 a month (R69,600 a year). For a married caregiver, the couple's combined income may be no more than R11,600 a month (R139,200 a year).

The researchers say new conditions National Treasury attached to SASSA's budget mean the agency now screens beneficiaries against several government and third-party databases to check their income and eligibility.

SASSA has also introduced a biometric system linked to Home Affairs, which adds another step to every application and review.

When SASSA's checks flag a beneficiary, the agency suspends the grant and sends an SMS to the cellphone number it has on file. The beneficiary must then go to a SASSA office to complete the review. If they do not, the grant will lapse.

People whose phone numbers have changed may only find out about the review when their payment stops.

Almost 50,000 Child Support Grants -- for children of all ages -- had lapsed by the end of 2025, because caregivers had not completed reviews, nearly 40,000 of them in October 2025 alone.

Another 65,000 lapsed in February 2026. In total, nearly 115,000 grants lapsed in the 2025/26 financial year, according to SASSA's monthly statistics cited in the report.

The researchers say some caregivers may never have received a notice of review or may not have been able to attend one. They also point to SASSA's capacity: the agency is, in their words, "already somewhat under-resourced", and it is retraining staff and shifting priorities to meet Treasury's conditions.

The researchers note that Treasury has described the reductions resulting from the reviews as "savings".

Birth registration

A child needs a birth certificate to get the grant. The Child Gauge's chapter on birth registration says a preliminary analysis suggests more than 10% of infants are still unregistered a year after birth. The number of babies registered by their first birthday fell by 20% between 2021 and 2024.

Home Affairs' capacity has been at an all-time low because of budget cuts, which have hit its offices in health facilities. Overtime for staff at these facilities was cut in 2024 and 2025. In 2025, only 116 Home Affairs staff served 293 health facilities connected to its system.

System downtime cost Home Affairs working hours.

Higher transport costs for parents, and mothers who do not have identity documents, are also barriers.

Fewer births?

The report notes signs that births have been falling since 2022, based on records from health facilities. But this is unlikely to explain the whole drop: last year, the Children's Institute's Children Count project said birth rates were unlikely to be falling fast enough to account for the sharp fall in grants.

Why it matters

The grant was introduced in April 1998 at R100 a month. It grew from about 34,500 children in 1999 to 13.1 million by 2025.

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According to the Child Gauge, child food poverty dropped sharply in the decade after the grant was introduced, and settled at about a third of children from 2013.

Early studies linked the grant to better health, nutrition and schooling, and found that getting it within three months of birth protected children against stunting. But the researchers say these gains began to erode from around 2013, and child food poverty has risen to about 40% since 2020.

The researchers say the grant's protective effect depends largely on children receiving it early and continuously, preferably from birth. They warn that the number of infants getting the grant is likely to keep falling over the next few years.

The grant is currently R580 a month, below the food poverty line of R868 per person a month.

Among the report's proposals is a Maternal Support Grant for low-income pregnant women, from the third trimester until three months after birth, which the authors say would help babies move straight onto the Child Support Grant.