Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, has called for stronger economic cooperation between Nigeria and Tunisia, emphasising the need to translate the longstanding friendship between both countries into concrete economic benefits.

According to a statement on Thursday by Oluwafemi Adeniyi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister made the call during a courtesy visit to his office by the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Antit Moshen.

During discussions, Ambassador Enikanolaiye welcomed ongoing efforts towards establishing direct air links between Nigeria and Tunisia, emphasising that better connectivity would significantly enhance bilateral engagement and bolster cooperation in trade, tourism, education and people-to-people connections

On trade and investment, the Minister called for stronger private-sector engagement that would encourage Nigerian investors, including the Dangote Group, to explore investment opportunities in Tunisia.

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He expressed optimism about the positive trajectory of bilateral trade between the two countries and proposed a target of US$200 million in trade volume by 2028.

Ambassador Enikanolaiye also highlighted the importance of educational and cultural cooperation, particularly through scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students.

The Minister expressed Nigeria's readiness to work towards convening the Sixth Session of the Nigeria-Tunisia Joint Commission in the first quarter of 2027, noting that the session would provide an opportunity to broadly review relations, address outstanding matters and explore avenues for the advancement of bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Tunisian Ambassador identified the absence of direct air links as a major constraint to closer bilateral relations, and reiterated his country's commitment to addressing the challenge soon.

He expressed his country's commitment to strengthening educational exchanges and maintaining its annual scholarship allocation for Nigerian students.

In addition, he highlighted the significant growth in bilateral trade in recent years, which, according to him, had risen from US7milliontomorethanUS100 million as of 2024.

The Ambassador called for sustained efforts to build on the progress.