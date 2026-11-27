Addis Abeba — Eritrea has accused Ethiopia of using maritime diplomacy and regional security forums to mask what it described as territorial ambitions in the Horn of Africa, escalating tensions amid renewed disagreements over Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access.

In a statement issued Thursday, Eritrea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Prosperity Party government of seeking to "manufacture a veneer of international legitimacy" around its demand for "sovereign sea access," which Asmara characterized as territorial revisionism.

The statement follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's address to the House of Peoples' Representatives on Thursday, November 26, in which he rejected claims that Ethiopia intends to invade Eritrea, but reiterated that access to the Red Sea remains a strategic imperative to be pursued through dialogue.

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"Now they say, 'Ethiopia is going to invade Eritrea, Ethiopia will wage an invasion for the Red Sea'--we will not wage an invasion. Invasion is not needed; we want it peacefully and through dialogue," Abiy told lawmakers, likening Ethiopia's maritime ambitions to the natural course of the Abay River.

Abiy claimed Ethiopia had made repeated efforts to pursue economic cooperation with Eritrea, including proposals to extend electricity infrastructure, build roads and jointly develop a port, but said the Eritrean government had rejected them.

"We have made high efforts with the Eritrean government to develop together," he said, citing a proposal to supply electricity at Ethiopian domestic prices and jointly undertake infrastructure projects.

He also said Ethiopia had undergone a "strategic awakening" after its political elite failed to properly recognize the country's Red Sea interests, arguing that neighboring countries should recognize the long-term strategic implications of the issue.

Abiy further warned that Ethiopia's size and population meant instability within the country would have far-reaching regional consequences, cautioning against scenarios involving millions of Ethiopians moving into neighboring states.

"Because we are a large population; our disturbance disturbs many," he said, arguing that Ethiopia's stability was central to wider regional peace.

He also pointed to shifting geopolitical dynamics, including the potential opening of Arctic shipping routes, arguing that these could alter the Red Sea's strategic importance in the coming years.

Eritrea, however, said Ethiopia's maritime diplomacy was increasingly being used to normalize the involvement of a landlocked country in Red Sea security arrangements. It cited a late-October maritime security and search-and-rescue workshop in Addis Abeba, supported by the European Union.

The workshop brought together naval representatives from Puntland and Somaliland alongside representatives from Djibouti. Asmara argued that including Somali regional administrations while bypassing the Federal Government of Somalia undermined the sovereignty of a recognized coastal state.

Eritrea also cited the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, held in Bahir Dar from October 23-25, where National Intelligence and Security Service Director General Redwan Hussein argued that Ethiopia should have a role in Red Sea security arrangements given the waterway's strategic importance and growing involvement of global powers.

Redwan maintained that Red Sea security was not a responsibility reserved exclusively for coastal states, a position Eritrea said reflected Addis Abeba's efforts to expand its role in regional maritime affairs.

The Eritrean statement further cited Field Marshal Birhanu Jula's November 13 remarks in Mekele, in which he reportedly asserted that Dogali, Gundet and Adulis belonged to Tigray and made claims concerning Somalia's port of Zeila. Asmara described the remarks as part of a broader territorial narrative advanced by Ethiopian political and military officials.

It warned that repeated territorial assertions by senior officials, alongside threats to secure maritime access through force, challenged regional sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. The statement invoked Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states.

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Asmara also rejected Ethiopia's maritime rationale, arguing that landlocked countries are entitled to access the sea through negotiated commercial arrangements but have no unilateral right to ports, naval deployments or arrangements that compromise the sovereignty of coastal states.

Eritrea claimed it had previously offered Ethiopia access to the ports of Assab and Massawa, including proposals in 2000 and 2002 to facilitate humanitarian assistance, which it said Addis Abeba rejected. It also accused Ethiopia of squandering opportunities for cooperation following the 2018 peace declaration between the two countries.

The statement reiterated a position shared by Egypt, Somalia and Sudan that Red Sea security and governance should remain the responsibility of littoral states, citing the October 4 El Alamein Joint Declaration, which reaffirmed freedom of navigation while emphasizing coastal states' role in Red Sea governance.