A disputed Borrowdale cluster housing development involving 23 double-storey units is set to face fresh scrutiny in the High Court on Friday, amid questions over the sequence in which municipal approvals were issued, environmental clearance and whether neighbouring property owners were consulted.

The review application, set down for hearing before Justice Regis Dembure this Friday challenges the development permit issued for construction at No. 8 Hedsor Drive, Borrowdale, Harare.

The challenge arises from the alleged irregular sequence in which the City of Harare issued the cluster development permit after an Environmental Management Agency (EMA) certificate had been issued, raising questions about compliance with the statutory approval process.

The applicants argue that environmental clearance is a prerequisite for obtaining a cluster development permit, hence the sequence of the approvals is being questioned as part of the review proceedings.

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The papers also raise concerns over the absence of documentation showing that neighbouring property owners signed off on, or approved, the project.

The review follows an earlier High Court ruling by Justice Nevile Wamambo, who stopped further construction at the property pending determination of the challenge to the development permit.

Wamambo barred Jane Faith Makoni, her successors in title, agents and employees from undertaking further construction at the site, finding that allowing the project to proceed while the review was pending risked undermining the court process.

"A court whose reserved judgment can be outrun by a cement mixer has ceased to regulate anything," Wamambo said in the interim interdict ruling.

The dispute was brought by Glenbeach Investments (Private) Limited and Leigh Ann Patricia Rudland, who argue that the City of Harare's Works and Town Planning Committee lacked jurisdiction to grant the development permit and that the development could not lawfully proceed without the requisite environmental clearance.

The applicants had previously argued that the project required an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate under Section 97(1) of the Environmental Management Act, read with the First Schedule, before implementation.

The earlier ruling also questioned the circumstances surrounding an environmental certificate attached to Makoni's opposing papers, which was issued in the name of Kingswood Agro (Private) Limited, with no explanation provided in the papers about the company's relationship with Makoni, Kudwis Investments or the development.

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Makoni had argued that she had sold the property to Kudwis Investments (Private) Limited in September 2024, lived in the United Kingdom and was no longer involved in the project.

However, Wamambo found that the transfer of the property did not establish that the development permit had also been transferred.

"A development permit is not a bearer instrument which passes from hand to hand with the title deeds," he said.

The review proceedings will now determine the legality of the municipal approval, with the applicants seeking to have the permit set aside.