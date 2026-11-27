THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that it will name and shame backyard garages, unregistered companies and individuals involved in manufacturing and selling counterfeit agricultural inputs to farmers.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were investigating individuals and companies implicated in the sale of fake seed and other agricultural products to unsuspecting farmers.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe Seed Association press conference in Harare on Thursday, Nyathi said police had identified a company called Gohwo in connection with a US$600,000 scam in which farmers in Mashonaland East, West and Central provinces were allegedly duped into buying counterfeit maize seed.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of the preparations which have been made by farmers as we move into the farming season, the summer season.

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"In partnership with the Zimbabwe Seed Association (ZSA) and the seed companies, the police has observed with concern the proliferation of counterfeit seed maize on the market. And it is not only seed maize. We have also observed fake sorghum seed, which is also on the market," Nyathi said.

He said counterfeit seed was being packaged to resemble products from well-known, registered seed companies, but was being sold through informal markets, including Mbare and hardware shops across the country.

"As the police, we are concerned. As we speak now, we have heard reports of farmers who have been duped of fake seed. So what it means is something has to be done. The ZRP is ready to take action, to effect arrest on anyone, whether it is a syndicate, an individual, or a company which is selling counterfeit or fake seeds," he warned.

Nyathi urged farmers to purchase agricultural inputs only from recognised and registered companies, while encouraging them to pay attention to advisories issued by seed companies and the ZSA.

He also cautioned farmers against being lured by unusually low prices, saying such offers could be an indication that the products were counterfeit.

"Some of the people who are coming out, they are offering farmers alarming prices. Is this the normal price? Just imagine somebody being offered a 10kg bag of seed maize for $15. Then you ask yourself, is it genuine?" he said.

The police spokesperson said authorities would blacklist those arrested for defrauding farmers, whether they operated through backyard shops, as individuals or as part of syndicates.

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Nyathi also called on Parliament to introduce specific legislation targeting the sale of counterfeit seed, similar to laws dealing with the theft of ZESA cables.