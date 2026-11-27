Entrepreneurs from across South Africa have called on government to streamline funding mechanisms, improve coordination between support institutions and create better pathways for small businesses to access opportunities and grow into globally competitive enterprises.

The call was made during a Presidential Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Cooperatives Breakfast held on Thursday, where business owners had an opportunity to engage directly with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the challenges affecting their enterprises, and propose practical solutions.

The engagement provided a platform for entrepreneurs from the fishing, information and communications technology, tourism, hospitality and financial services sectors to share their experiences and recommendations with government.

Among those raising concerns about fragmented funding support was Faez Poggenpoel, a fifth-generation commercial fish harvester and chairperson of the Only Fishers Secondary Cooperative in the Western Cape.

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The cooperative represents 12 communities across three regions in the province, comprising 790 individual fishers who have historically been excluded from the fishing industry.

Poggenpoel said the implementation of the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy of 2012 has enabled communities to participate more meaningfully in the fishing value chain.

"In 2023, we met His Excellency [President Ramaphosa] at the biodiversity summit, and there we expressed to you our vision. Today, we can proudly say that we have implemented that vision.

"We own, we harvest, we process, and we export our own products. No middlemen, no intermediaries, no big companies that used to benefit from all of our resources. Communities are doing it themselves, thanks to this policy," he said.

The entrepreneur said the cooperative is now ready to expand its operations but requires more accessible and coordinated funding during its growth phase.

His proposal was for the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), with support from the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), to develop a national MSME support plan that integrates funding opportunities across government departments.

Poggenpoel also called for National Treasury to support the funding requirements of the proposed initiative, saying the cooperative needs assistance during its incubation stage rather than indefinite financial support.

Another business owner, Bongani Sibuyi, founder and director of Mbombela-based Relevant Technologies, echoed the call for better coordination among government funding institutions.

Sibuyi's information and communications technology company was established in 2018 and has grown into a business focused on creating employment, developing young talent and contributing to South Africa's digital transformation.

He proposed a centralised funding coordination system through which government institutions can share information about businesses they have supported, identify funding gaps and ensure that underserved enterprises are not overlooked.

Sibuyi said this will assist to prevent duplication of funding, improve access to opportunities and ensure that support reached businesses that needed it most.

Meanwhile, Natasha Mostert, founder of Harties Boat Company in the North West, raised concerns about overlapping funding mandates between the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and SEDFA.

Her business, which has operated since 2006, has grown to include seven commercially licensed vessels, attracting visitors from Gauteng, other provinces and international markets to Hartbeespoort Dam.

Mostert is pursuing an expansion project to introduce a steam train in Hartbeespoort, which she said could create 110 permanent jobs and 250 indirect jobs.

She asked the President to provide clarity on whether and when the NEF would be moved to the DSBD, while calling for clearer funding mandates and improved referrals between institutions in the interim.

"Can government clarify which businesses and funding needs each institution should prioritise and require from them to share information and refer applicants so that their funding reaches more underserved enterprises," she asked.

The need to connect business registration with post-registration support was raised by Clarissa Carsten, founder of Springbok Guest Farm, a four-star hospitality and conferencing establishment in Namaqualand in the Northern Cape.

Carsten said she had built the rural tourism business over 12 years, starting with a four-bedroom house and without external development funding.

She called for a review of the relationship between the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and the DSBD to ensure that newly registered businesses could more easily access information, funding and business development support.

Carsten also proposed linking the systems of CIPC and the department so that newly registered enterprises could be referred to SEDFA, with government reporting annually on how many registered businesses went on to receive support.

Unlocking opportunities in emerging industries

The role of technology and access to finance in helping small businesses participate in major economic opportunities was highlighted by Tekane Ledimo, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nisa Finance.

The digital non-banking financial institution provides purchase order finance and invoice discounting to small and medium-sized businesses operating within the supply chains of South African corporates.

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The business has grown with support from development finance institutions since its establishment in 2017 by three University of Cape Town students.

Ledimo said the company had deployed more than R60 million in financing during the current calendar year, collected over 95% of the funds and sustained more than 800 jobs while creating 400 new ones.

He said an investment from SEDFA had helped the company scale its operations and subsequently access the debt financing it initially sought.

Its technology has also been white-labelled and adopted by SEDFA for its wholesale financing operations.

Ledimo challenged government to help small businesses participate in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital services, artificial intelligence, agro-processing and the green economy.

He also called for mechanisms to ensure that small enterprises benefit from major infrastructure and investment projects rather than opportunities being concentrated among large corporations.

The engagement formed part of the broader Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Breakfast, which brought together government, business and entrepreneurs ahead of the fourth edition of the Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards. - SAnews.gov.za