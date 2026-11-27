The gathering, held at The Temple Company, Victoria Island, was designed to encourage networking and create connections between people whose businesses and expertise could contribute to the sports industry's growth.

Sports industry executives, entrepreneurs and professionals have called for better funding, infrastructure, stronger partnerships and improved organisation to unlock Nigeria's sporting potential and build a sustainable sports economy.

The call was made at KINETIC, an executive sports business mixer organised by the Business of Sports Institute (BOS) Africa in partnership with The Temple Company, in Lagos on Wednesday.

The event brought together professionals from different sectors of the sports industry, including finance, law, media, engineering, sports management, marketing, broadcasting and technology, for discussions on investment opportunities, collaboration and the commercial development of sports in Nigeria.

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The gathering, held at The Temple Company, Victoria Island, was designed to encourage networking and connect people whose businesses and expertise could contribute to the sports industry's growth.

Speaking at the event, Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, founder and academic director of BOS Africa, said Nigeria's sporting potential remained largely untapped because of gaps in capacity, funding, infrastructure, and a lack of sufficient opportunities for collaboration.

She said the country has the talent and enthusiasm for sports but has yet to develop an industry that can generate adequate employment and sustainable commercial opportunities for professionals across the value chain.

"We are a sporting nation, and we are a vibrant nation. We're a footballing nation, actually. But we still don't provide enough jobs. It's just not a sustainable industry as it ought to be when you compare it to, say, England, France," she said.

Mrs Agbakoba-Onyejianya, however, said Nigeria should develop its sports industry in a manner that reflects its culture, identity and peculiar circumstances rather than merely attempting to replicate Western models.

She said KINETIC was conceived to bring professionals from different sectors together to encourage meaningful conversations, strengthen relationships and explore opportunities for collaboration.

"We want finance to talk to the agents. We want the agents to talk to the telecoms people. We want us all to communicate more so we can do more in this industry," she said.

Sports business education

Mrs Agbakoba-Onyejianya said her motivation for establishing BOS Africa was the shortage of accessible and quality sports business education in Nigeria, particularly programmes that prepare people for commercially driven careers in the industry.

She said while some universities offer sports-related programmes, the country still lacks sufficient specialised training opportunities to meet the demands of its growing sporting ecosystem.

The initiative, she said, was intended to provide a flexible, accessible and affordable platform for people seeking to develop careers in sports business.

Mrs Agbakoba-Onyejianya, a sports lawyer with more than two decades of professional experience spanning Nigeria and the United Kingdom, founded Lagos Tigers Football Club, a grassroots football academy, and contributed to the development of Nigeria's National Sports Policy.

She is also a FIFA mediator and serves on international sports dispute-resolution and governance panels.

She said the mixer showed the value of bringing professionals together outside their usual business environments, and expressed hope that the initiative would grow into a regular platform for industry engagement.

"Imagine having this platform on a massive scale, where media, finance, broadcasting, engineering, legal and other sectors come together, connected by sports. That way, we grow the economy, contribute to the GDP, do more projects through collaboration and literally create a domino effect," she said.

Nigeria's sporting potential

During a panel discussion moderated by Telema Davies, managing partner of DMPartners, participants expressed differing views on whether Nigeria could be regarded as a serious sporting nation, despite its abundance of talent.

Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, chairperson of the Lagos State Aquatic Association and head of strategy and business transformation at MTN MoMo PSB, questioned Nigeria's commitment to developing its athletes, pointing to the country's inability to consistently identify, nurture and adequately represent promising talents.

She said she was often amazed by the level of talent available, particularly among young athletes who break national records but do not receive the support needed to progress to international competitions.

"Nigeria is not a serious sporting nation. We have so much potential, but we are just not doing enough", she said.

Ms Ope-Ajayi also highlighted the challenges of accessing sporting facilities, noting that the shortage of suitable infrastructure had forced some organisers and development programmes to depend on privately owned schools and other facilities.

She said sponsorship was also difficult to secure, with some companies supporting sporting initiatives out of goodwill rather than through clearly defined long-term commercial objectives.

Folake Shasanya, managing partner of Aesura Group, a strategic capital advisory firm, agreed that Nigeria's sporting potential was undermined by inadequate structures.

She said young athletes often demonstrate exceptional ability but lack the systems needed to sustain their development and translate their performances into success at major international competitions.

Ms Shasanya cited Nigeria's recent achievements at the Youth Olympic Games as evidence of the country's potential, arguing that greater attention to athlete development, organisation and investment could help produce more consistent performances across sporting disciplines.

Jouko Gorissen, founder of Next Level Global Recruiting, said Nigeria could be described as a sporting nation in terms of its population, talent and enthusiasm but has yet to establish the structures needed to make sports a sustainable business.

He said countries such as the United States had developed stronger sports systems through investments in facilities, coaching, education, safeguarding and commercial opportunities.

Mr Gorissen said Nigeria's sports industry remained overly dependent on athletes as its principal commercial assets, a model he described as unsustainable in the long term.

He argued that the country needed to develop the professionals, institutions and businesses that support athletes and sporting competitions, rather than focusing almost exclusively on the players.

Infrastructure, investment and commercial opportunities

Opeyemi Babalola, an engineer who also serves as founder and managing director of Webber Engineering, said Nigeria had the talent to compete internationally but was held back by politics, inadequate infrastructure, and poor management of sporting facilities.

He said government ownership of many facilities created challenges for commercial operators, particularly when political activities or other government priorities affected access.

The discussion also examined the commercial potential of sporting facilities, including opportunities for private investment, improved management and alternative revenue streams.

Mr Babalola argued that naming rights, a common commercial arrangement in international sports, could provide additional revenue for facilities, but said Nigeria sometimes missed such opportunities by prioritising commemorative naming conventions.

He suggested that sports infrastructure could be better positioned to attract commercial investment through naming rights and other sponsorship arrangements, while still recognising national figures and sporting heroes.

Seun Akinbolu, founder and co-founder of The Athletics School Games and Pan-Africa School Games, also highlighted funding and infrastructure challenges facing sports development.

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She said establishing individual facilities could be expensive and difficult to sustain, suggesting partnerships as a more viable route for organisations seeking to expand sporting opportunities.

The concerns raised at KINETIC mirror wider challenges identified in Nigeria's sports development plans, including inadequate investment, infrastructure deficits and the need for greater private-sector participation.

Nigeria's National Development Plan has identified limited funding, uneven access to facilities and poor infrastructure as constraints to the sector's growth, while emphasising the need for public-private partnerships to unlock its economic potential.

The federal government has also been exploring alternative financing models for sports infrastructure, including plans announced in October by the National Sports Commission to mobilise a N1 trillion fund to rehabilitate facilities and attract private investment.

Terfa Tilley-Gyado, President & CEO, The Temple Company & Ogidi Studios, said the partnership with BOS Africa was driven by the belief that African sports needed more than talent and passion to thrive.

He said the continent's athletes were increasingly competing worldwide but remained underrepresented by African professionals in areas such as management, agency, sports nutrition, law, and other specialist services.

He said KINETIC was an attempt to begin building the relationships and professional networks necessary to address the gap.

"This is just the first, as Amaka said. And there will be many more," he said, encouraging participants to explore BOS Africa's training programmes and opportunities to develop their expertise in the sports industry.

The organisers said KINETIC was expected to become a recurring gathering, providing a platform for professionals to connect, exchange ideas and develop partnerships capable of strengthening Africa's sports business ecosystem.