The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is set to withdraw its troops from Lubero town in North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, handing over responsibility for security in the area to the Congolese armed forces (FARDC).

In a statement issued on Friday, November 27, Acting Director of Defence Public Information Colonel Chris Magezi said the withdrawal would commence within the next two weeks.

"The UPDF will soon withdraw its forces out of Lubero Town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, handing over its security to the Congolese armed forces FARDC. The UPDF withdrawal from the town located in the North Kivu province will start in the next two weeks," Magezi said.

He said Ugandan troops had operated in Lubero since January 2025, pursuing remnants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who had moved into the area to escape pressure from joint military operations in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

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The withdrawal marks a change in Uganda's military deployment in the area, although the statement does not indicate whether it signals a broader reduction of UPDF involvement in eastern DR Congo or an end to the wider joint military campaign against the ADF.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic tensions between Kampala and Kinshasa following controversial statements by Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, concerning the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

On November 24, the Congolese government summoned the head of mission at Uganda's Embassy in Kinshasa, demanding explanations over a series of posts by Muhoozi on X, formerly Twitter.

In the posts, the Ugandan military chief appeared to endorse an advance by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel movement associated with former Congolese president Joseph Kabila, towards Walikale, a mineral-rich territory in North Kivu.

Muhoozi reportedly declared that Uganda would not oppose the group's capture of Walikale, adding that if it delayed, Ugandan forces could take the territory themselves.

"We approve the FRN's capture of Walikale. UPDF will not oppose them," he wrote in one of the posts, according to reports.

In another, he warned: "If FRN wastes a lot of time, we shall capture Walikale ourselves."

The remarks sparked concern in Kinshasa, with the Congolese Foreign Affairs Ministry describing them as particularly serious and saying they had caused a major diplomatic and media incident.

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The ministry demanded that Uganda clarify whether the statements reflected its official position and take measures to prevent similar pronouncements in future.

The summons has placed the spotlight on the delicate relationship between the two neighbours, whose militaries have been cooperating in operations against armed groups in eastern DR Congo.

As of Thursday, November 26, Uganda had not publicly issued a formal response to the diplomatic protest, according to international media reports.

Uganda and DR Congo have maintained military cooperation through Operation Shujaa, a joint offensive launched in November 2021 to dismantle the ADF, an armed group responsible for years of deadly attacks in both countries.

The operation was launched following a resurgence of ADF attacks, including bombings in Uganda in 2021, and involved coordinated military action by UPDF and FARDC forces in the border regions of Beni and Irumu.

The offensive has since expanded across parts of North Kivu and Ituri, with Ugandan forces pursuing ADF fighters and destroying their bases.

The campaign has, however, pushed some ADF fighters further into eastern DR Congo, including towards Lubero, where they have sought refuge as military pressure intensified.

The withdrawal announcement does not suggest that the security threat posed by the ADF has been eliminated. Rather, Magezi said the Ugandan deployment in Lubero had been intended to counter remnants of the group who had fled the joint offensive.