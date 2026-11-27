Kampala — The Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) have renewed their partnership to strengthen marketing education and improve professional practice in Uganda.

The two institutions signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 24, 2026, at the MUBS campus in Nakawa, Kampala. The agreement provides a framework for closer cooperation between the academic and business communities.

Under the partnership, UMS and MUBS will work together on professional training, research, certification and sharing of knowledge. They will also explore ways of helping students gain practical experience and prepare for careers in marketing.

One of the key plans is to revive MUBS as a Chartered Institute of Marketing Study Centre. The institutions will also explore professional certification programmes that respond to the needs of Uganda's marketing industry.

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The agreement will create more opportunities for students to access mentorship, internships, apprenticeships and employment through UMS's network of marketing professionals and corporate partners.

Speaking at the signing, MUBS Principal Prof. Moses Muhwezi said marketing should be recognised as an important part of business and national planning, rather than being seen mainly as a function responsible for advertising and communication.

He said marketing professionals should play a greater role in shaping business decisions, understanding markets and supporting organisational growth.

Dr. Ahmad Walugembe, Dean of Marketing and International Business at MUBS, said the partnership builds on previous cooperation that has helped connect students to internships and employment opportunities.

The signing was attended by Prof. Muhwezi, Dr. Walugembe and Dr. Kigwe Musa, Head of the Department of Marketing and Media Studies. UMS was represented by its Board Chairperson, Robert Victor Nsibirwa, and Vice Chairperson, Agnes Mubiru.

Nsibirwa said the partnership would help bridge the gap between what students learn in class and the skills employers need in the workplace.

"The distance between the classroom and the marketplace is where professional potential is often lost. This partnership gives us an opportunity to close that distance more deliberately," he said.

UMS will use its membership, committees and corporate partnerships to bring experienced marketers into the school as mentors, guest speakers and trainers. It will also help students and lecturers access industry knowledge, research opportunities and professional networks.

On the other hand, MUBS lecturers will take part in selected UMS committees and activities, contributing academic research and new ideas to the marketing profession. UMS members will also have opportunities to share their experience with students and help prepare them for the workplace.

The two institutions will also undertake joint research in marketing, media and communication.

The aim is to produce research that addresses real challenges facing businesses and public institutions and contributes to Uganda's development.

Other planned activities include joint training sessions, conferences, seminars and professional events that bring together students, lecturers and working marketers.

However, both institutions say the success of the agreement will depend on how well it is implemented. They plan to develop annual work plans, assign responsibilities, set measurable targets and regularly review progress.

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Nsibirwa said the institutions wanted to ensure the agreement delivers practical results rather than remaining a formal document.

"We do not want this MoU to become a document that is celebrated today and forgotten tomorrow," he said. "Its success must be reflected in better-prepared students, more capable practitioners, and stronger talent for employers and greater credibility for marketing as a profession in Uganda."

The partnership is part of UMS's wider effort to improve professional standards, strengthen the skills and credibility of marketers, and promote the role of marketing in business performance and national development.