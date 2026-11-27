The only people hearing the echoing crags of Meiringspoort now are workmen repairing the flood-damaged road. In De Rust, a shuttered hotel has found a new life. And on Route 62, you'll still find Ronnie in his sex shop.

The craggy mountains of Meiringspoort that CJ Langenhoven wrote about with such poetic beauty -- die ewige gebergtes waar die kranse antwoord gee -- haven't gazed down on the good people of Prince Albert for some time.

Prince Albert denizens have long enjoyed one of the world's most scenic routes on the way to do their shopping. There are shops in town, but for any special items -- the sort of thing that takes you to Woolies, or to visit the large stores that don't operate in small Karoo towns -- Oudtshoorn is the nearest larger town. And the way there from Prince Albert is via Meiringspoort.

If Afrikaans is unfamiliar to your ear, the English translation is almost as enchanting -- over everlasting mountains where the echoing crags resound. I wrote about that here in 2024, so if, like me, you're missing that exquisite drive, take a wander through the poort through my pen and my eyes.

Driving along the R341 between Willowmore and De Rust the other day brought this to mind. I can't think of a single stretch of road in South Africa that matches Meiringspoort in breathtaking beauty. The nearest that occurs to me is...