Cape Town's Waterfall baboons are safe in a sanctuary for now, but welfare, electric fences and the fraught politics of coexistence remain in dispute.

The City of Cape Town, speaking on behalf of the Joint Task Team (JTT), which also comprises SANParks and CapeNature, released a statement defending the translocation of the Waterfall baboon troop to a new sanctuary. It argued that placing wildlife in captivity is undesirable, but that it was better for the baboons than culling and was carried out as a last resort only after other interventions were deemed ineffective.

Johan Hattingh and Louise du Toit argue that this is "ethical window dressing" for a decision already made, that it is inconsistent with the JTT's own Action Plan, which, in an Appendix on sanctuaries, argues that baboons would be better off euthanised than spending the rest of their lives in captivity; and that there has been insufficient deliberation, including over alternatives.

Hattingh and du Toit miss the point

Yes, the JTT initially adopted the position that euthanising the troop would be better for them than living in a sanctuary. But after extended consultation, including through the Baboon Advisory Group (which was set up alongside the JTT to provide input from civic associations, baboon advocacy groups, the SPCA and academics), it opted to remove the two highly habituated Simon's Town...