Dar es Salaam — LEADERS who were recently appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, have taken the oath of integrity following their swearing-in to various government leadership positions.

The swearing-in ceremony was held today, November 27, 2026, at State House in Dar es Salaam, bringing together ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and other government officials appointed in leadership changes announced on November 25, 2026.

Among the ministers sworn in were Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Angellah Kairuki, Dr Bashiru Ally, Hamis Mwinjuma, David Silinde and Beng'i Issa.

The deputy ministers who took the oath included Dr Ngwaru Maghembe, James Millya, Ng'wasi Kamani, Subira Mgalu and Cecilia Paresso.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretaries sworn in were Agnes Meena, Prof Mohammed Ali Sheikh, Eliakim Maswi, Gerson Msigwa, Abdallah Hassan Mitawi, Ambassador Samwel Shelukindo and Charles Kadonya.

The leadership changes also involved other government officials, including deputy permanent secretaries.