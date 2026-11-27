Dodoma — The government is actively combating gender-based violence (GBV), as meaningful economic development under the National Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050) is impossible without equal opportunity, access to justice, good governance, peace, and security.

During the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign in Dodoma recently, , Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Ms Zainab Katimba, and stakeholders agreed that eliminating GBV in society would help the country achieve the goals stipulated in the ambitious development vision.

Representing the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Abdalah Ulega, Ms Katimba said the government has taken various measures to address GBV in the community, including implementing the 2023 National Policy on Gender and Women's Development alongside the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children Phase II (NPA-VAWC / MTAKUWWA II, 2024/2025-2028/2029).

According to her, the first phase of MTAKUWWA (2017/18-2021/22) contributed to a 26.5 percent reduction in violence against women, girls, and children, strengthened violence prevention systems, and improved services for survivors.

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"These measures align with the goals of the National Development Vision 2050, which aims to build a prosperous, just, inclusive, and self-reliant nation. Therefore, combating gender-based violence is a crucial part of achieving the Tanzania we desire by the year 2050," the deputy minister stated.

She added that in strengthening access to justice, statistics from 2022 to 2026 show that 13,411 gender-based violence cases were filed in District Courts and Resident Magistrate Courts. Of these, 9,333 cases were heard and concluded with verdicts; 5,562 defendants, equivalent to 60 percent, were convicted and given various sentences, while 3,771 cases ended with the defendants being acquitted.

The deputy minister added that as of yesterday, a total of 2,033 legal aid providers and 275 organizations have been registered to deliver these services.

"Alongside this, the Ministry continues to implement Phase II of the Mama Samia National Legal Aid Campaign, which provides legal education, legal advice, and court representation, including in matters of violence," she added.

Referring to this year's campaign theme: "Unite To End Violence Against Women And Children: Build A Strong Nation with Justice And Equality Towards Vision 2050," Ms Katimba said it reminds every one of the importance of ending violence against women and children in order to build a nation characterized by justice, equality, and inclusive development.

"Gender-based violence is not merely a social issue, but also a matter of human rights, the rule of law, accountability, and equality before the law. A strong nation cannot be built in an environment where violence is tolerated and survivors fail to receive protection and justice," she insisted.

For her part, Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF) Board Chairperson, Dr Monica Mhoja, called for the enactment of a specific anti-GBV law because women bear the overwhelming majority of gender-based violence, making a dedicated act essential.

She also suggested abolishing corporal punishment to protect children's dignity and called for alternative, non-violent forms of discipline.

"There is an existing law and it has already been discussed, and I tell you it is possible, and may God help us. I know there is a lot of debate around this. However, a friend of mine from Uganda helped me understand this better," Dr Mhoja said.

Other areas needing reform, according to the WiLDAF board chairperson, were finalizing amendments to the Law of Marriage Act as well as inheritance and succession laws.

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Dr Mhoja also called for collective action, reminding everyone that ending GBV starts at the family and institutional levels, and urging religious leaders to continue preaching that GBV is a sin and a poison destroying families, communities, and the nation.

Lober Johanna, a representative of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Tanzania, said the government has demonstrated its commitment, including through the National Action Plan to end violence against women and children.

"However, it is crucial now to turn these commitments into concrete action, tangible results. In the framework of Germany's technical development cooperation with Tanzania, GIZ supports practical efforts to advance gender equality and access to justice," she said.

The event was well-attended by representatives of various organizations, including GIZ Tanzania, MKUKI, UN Women, Save the Children, UNICEF, and UNFPA, as well as government officials.