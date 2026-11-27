Mbeya — Yas Tanzania has said its year-end campaign recognises the role of reliable connectivity in supporting economic activities, particularly among farmers, traders and small businesses that use digital services to access markets, receive payments and manage their operations.

Speaking during the campaign launch in Mbeya, Yas Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Mr Pierre Canton Bacara, said the initiative was part of the company's efforts to appreciate customers across the country following investments in strengthening its telecommunications network.

"Our customers made this year possible, and this campaign is our way of appreciating them and extending the celebration across the country," Mr Bacara said.

The three-month campaign offers customers daily, weekly and monthly prizes, culminating in a grand draw for a brand-new car, as Yas extends the initiative to Mbeya and the wider Southern Highlands.

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Yas Tanzania Regional Director for the South Zone, Mr Joseph Mutalemwa, said reliable connectivity was increasingly important to residents of Mbeya and the wider Southern Highlands, particularly those engaged in agriculture, trade and cross-border transport.

He said farmers, traders and small businesses relied on the company's network to access markets, receive digital payments and manage their operations, adding that continued investment in telecommunications infrastructure was essential to supporting regional economic activities.

Mr Mutalemwa noted that Mbeya's position as an agricultural, commercial and cross-border transport hub made reliable telecommunications services increasingly important for businesses and communities.

Yas said it had invested more than 1.2tri/- in its network during the year, expanding its infrastructure to more than 4,900 towers while increasing its 5G footprint and introducing technologies such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

The company said the campaign was part of its broader customer engagement efforts following the expansion of its telecommunications infrastructure and services.