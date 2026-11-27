THE nation's quest to increase agricultural production and achieve food security must begin with the soil. For too long, attention has focused on the quantity of fertiliser applied to farms, improved seeds and other inputs, while the health of the soil itself has not received the attention it deserves.

Yet, farmers cannot expect good harvests from unhealthy soils, no matter how much fertiliser they apply.

That is why the intervention by the CSIR-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI), involving agricultural lime and plant biostimulants, deserves attention and support. It offers an important reminder that improving agricultural productivity requires more than simply increasing the supply of farm inputs. It also requires restoring the natural conditions that enable crops to grow well.

At a Farmer Field Day and Technology Demonstration at Fumesua in the Ashanti Region, scientists explained that acidic soils prevent crops from absorbing essential nutrients effectively.

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This means farmers may spend more money on chemical fertilisers without getting the expected returns.

The finding that more than 68 per cent of the soils surveyed in the Bosomtwe District were acidic is particularly worrying.

It raises questions about the condition of farmland in other parts of the country and the extent to which soil acidity may be limiting agricultural production.

The introduction of agricultural lime to neutralise soil acidity and release nutrients trapped in the soil is therefore a welcome development.

If properly applied, it could help farmers make better use of fertilisers, reduce unnecessary expenditure and improve yields.

The promotion of plant biostimulants is equally encouraging. The ongoing trials involving Ekofertile and Microfertile in maize and soybean production could provide useful evidence on how these products improve plant growth, nutrient use and resilience to environmental stress.

However, the CSIR-CRI is right to insist on scientific assessment before recommending agricultural products to farmers.

The market is full of products carrying impressive claims, but farmers cannot afford to invest their limited resources in technologies whose effectiveness has not been established.

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The institute must, therefore, ensure that the trials are thorough and that the results are communicated clearly. Where the products prove effective, farmers should receive practical guidance on their correct application, costs and expected benefits. Where they do not deliver the desired results, that information must also be made public.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture and its extension officers must play an active role in translating the research findings into practical support for farmers.

It is not enough for new technologies to be demonstrated at research stations. They must reach farming communities, particularly smallholder farmers who often lack access to technical advice.

We also urge the government to make soil testing and appropriate soil-improvement measures an important part of agricultural policy.

Farmers need affordable access to soil-testing services so that they can understand the condition of their land and apply the right treatments.

The CSIR-CRI initiative is a step in the right direction, but its success will depend on how widely and effectively it is taken up.

Ghana cannot build lasting food security on exhausted and unhealthy soils.

We must treat soil health as a national priority, invest in research and ensure that farmers benefit from the knowledge our scientists produce.

Healthy soil is the foundation of productive farms, stronger rural livelihoods and a food-secure Ghana.