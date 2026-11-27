Nairobi — Mombasa Cement is seeking approval from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to build a 12-megawatt coal-fired power plant and expand its existing solar capacity at its manufacturing facility in Vipingo, Kilifi County.

The company has submitted licence applications for the two projects, which are intended to supply electricity to its manufacturing operations.

The proposed coal-fired plant will use a Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) boiler to generate steam that will drive a 12MW turbine. Coal will be the primary fuel.

The company says the cogeneration plant will supply electricity directly to its factory while improving efficiency in the manufacturing process.

Mombasa Cement is also seeking approval to add 2.217 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar capacity to its existing 9.858MWp installation, bringing the total to about 12.08MWp.

The additional solar power will be used exclusively by the company and will not be supplied to the national grid.

The applications come as manufacturers seek ways to manage electricity costs and secure reliable power for their operations. However, the proposed coal plant also raises questions about industrial emissions as Kenya pursues a transition towards cleaner energy sources.