NAIROBI — While top-flight women's football pauses for the international break, Kayole is turning up the heat with a community celebration built around the people who scream loudest from the touchline.

This Saturday, November 28, 2026, Calvary Grounds in Kayole becomes the ultimate playground for Super Sato, a full-throttle KSFC Fan Day where supporters trade their cheering voices for football boots to go head-to-head with the club's senior stars and technical bench.

For die-hard followers who live and breathe every pass, tackle, and goal, this is the moment to step onto the turf alongside the players they champion week in, week out.

Supporters can test themselves against the senior squad on Pitch A, challenge the technical bench on Pitch B, and soak in an afternoon packed with banter, bragging rights, and pure neighborhood energy.

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With the women's league stepping aside for international duty, the exhibition clash gives the squad a sharp, competitive way to keep match fitness humming and stay locked in ahead of league action resuming.

Even better, it breaks down the usual sideline barrier, giving fans the chance to laugh, compete, and connect up close with the athletes driving the club forward.

The day's action builds up to a major competitive moment at 4:00 PM, when the exhibition festivities serve as the curtain-raiser to Kayole Starlets Academy's season opener against Fearless Ladies.

Watching the next generation kick off their campaign in front of a fired-up home crowd captures everything special about Kayole's football culture: roots in the community, eyes on the future.

Anyone keen to lace up and take part in the fan fixtures simply needs to register at the gates upon arrival at Calvary Grounds.

Whether you are stepping onto the grass to show off your footwork or bringing the decibels from the sidelines, Saturday in Kayole is set to be a celebration of loyalty, pride, and the love of the game.