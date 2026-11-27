President Bola Tinubu on Thursday led top government officials and military chiefs in honouring the 25 victims of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash, which occurred in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The victims, including personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and some civilians, perished in a marshy area in Igbokoda on October 5, 2026, when the NAF aircraft marked NAF ATR 42 crashed.

The memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the deceased were held at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

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The President was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede, while the Service Chiefs in attendance included Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu, Chief of the Air Staff Sunday Aneke, and Chief of the Naval Staff Idi Abbas.

Also present were the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; and the Director-General of the State Security Service, Oluwatosin Ajayi.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was also among the dignitaries.

President Tinubu, while addressing mourners, announced a donation of a three-bedroom flat to each of the families of the 25 victims at the Renewed Hope Housing Estate, Karsana, Abuja, as well as a financial support package of N100 million for each of the bereaved families. He described the housing allocation as a demonstration of the nation's appreciation for the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

"As a tangible expression of the nation's gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the families of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident.

"No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their families a home," he said.

"In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each," he said.

He assured the bereaved families that the government would remain committed to supporting them beyond the memorial ceremony.

"Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen," Tinubu said.

The President also assured Nigerians that the October 5 aircraft crash would be thoroughly investigated, promising that the findings would inform improvements in military and civilian aviation safety.

"Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened. We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt," he said.

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Tinubu further reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and better equipment.

"A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build," he added.

The President urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would remain in the nation's memory.

The victims comprised five crew members and 20 passengers who were aboard the NAF ATR-42 aircraft when it crashed during a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

The crew members were M.I. Aburime, Flight Captain; A.P. Man-Ugwueje and I.S. Bako, co-pilots; and A. Abubakar and H.C. Uguru, aircraft technicians.

The passengers include T.L. Lazarus, M. Akinloye, Flying Officer I.M. Adeshina, F. Onwuka, B.A. Matini, and Warrant Officer F.S. Nuhu.

Others are R.B. James, A.I. Mohammed, A.E. Ani, S.I. Izibenikien, C. Alafuka, A.N. Mbadugha, F.C. Ugwuba and G.E. Eledan.

The civilian passengers were Nneka Ezeh, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.