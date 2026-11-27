The House of Representatives has proposed stiffer penalties, including a minimum of 20 years' imprisonment and the death penalty where a fake drug or unwholesome processed food is proven to have caused death.

The proposal is contained in three bills sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Assets, Ademorin Kuye, seeking amendments to existing laws regulating drugs, food and related products. Kuye, who spoke on the rationale for the bill in an interview with journalists yesterday, urged Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to support the bills, saying the proposed amendments were aimed at curbing the production and distribution of counterfeit, adulterated, substandard and expired drugs, as well as unsafe processed foods.

He said medical experts had identified the dangers of fake drugs and contaminated foods to include treatment failure, drug resistance, organ damage, kidney and liver failure, cancer, cholera, typhoid, dysentery and death.

One of the proposals, the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (HB. 2881), seeks to prohibit the sale and distribution of fake, banned, adulterated, substandard and expired drugs and unwholesome processed foods.

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It also proposes enhanced penalties, including death sentences where an offence is proven to have resulted in loss of life. Another bill seeks to amend the Food and Drug Act, while the third, the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (HB. 2880), proposes a minimum of 20 years' imprisonment or a fine of up to N25m, or both, for individuals convicted of violating its provisions.

For corporate offenders, the bill proposes a fine of up to N100m.