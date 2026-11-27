Nairobi's live music calendar hits a fever pitch tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, as Kodong Klan takes over the A.S.K Dome for The House Of Kodong Presents: All Hands On Deck. Designed as the inaugural edition of a recurring Quaver live property, the showcase flips the conventional concert script--trading a standard setlist for an immersive journey through the individual artistry and collective chemistry of seven distinct Kenyan voices.

At the heart of All Hands On Deck is a simple yet ambitious promise: seven unique artists, one unified force. Rather than diving straight into group hits, the night is structured to give fans a rare, unfiltered look at the creative DNA of every member--Bensoul, Mordecai Dex, Charisma, Okello Max, Coster Ojwang', Onyach Pala, and Ywaya Tajiri--through dedicated solo sets before culminating in an explosive, full-ensemble finale.

For an audience that has watched the collective reshape contemporary Kenyan soundscapes--blending soul, Afro-fusion,hip-hop, and alternative R&B--this format offers the best of both worlds. It celebrates the individual textures that make each member a standout performer while underscoring the synergy that turns them into a cultural powerhouse whenever they share a microphone.

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Doors open at 4:00 PM at the A.S.K Dome (ASK Showground), setting the stage for an all-night marathon of live instrumentation, high-energy crowd work, and surprise collaborations running well into the early hours of Sunday morning. Joining the seven-man roster on the bill is dynamic duo Watendawili, adding extra firepower to an already stacked lineup.

Whether you are pulling up for the soulful melodies, the lyrical sparring, or simply to witness one of Kenya's most compelling musical brotherhoods command an arena-sized stage, All Hands On Deck is shaping up to be the defining cultural moment of the weekend.