Nairobi — Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado's lawyers have announced plans to appeal his 25-year prison sentence over the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, describing the punishment as unfair.

The defence team has questioned the impact of the sentence on Obado's ability to continue providing financial support to Sharon's family, arguing that his incarceration could affect their access to the assistance.

Obado was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, alongside his former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo, who received a similar sentence.

Former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ojwang Obiero was handed an 18-year prison term over his role in the murder.

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The lawyers argued that the sentence was disproportionate, raising concerns about the wider consequences for Sharon's family, particularly the continued financial assistance they have reportedly been receiving from the former governor.

The defence position places the family's welfare at the centre of the planned appeal, although the legal challenge will ultimately have to address the grounds upon which the conviction and sentence are being contested.

During sentencing, the court described Obado as the principal architect of the murder, finding that he supplied the motive and funds and instigated the killing.

The judge said his role was central to the crime, noting that he was in a relationship with Sharon and was the father of her unborn child.

Oyamo was found to have facilitated and coordinated the murder, while Obiero played a substantial operational role, including hosting planning meetings at his residence.

The court handed Obado and Oyamo 25 years each, while Obiero received 18 years.

Sharon, a 26-year-old student, was murdered in September 2018 while seven months pregnant.

Her killing attracted national attention and triggered an extensive investigation and prolonged court proceedings involving the three accused.

The sentencing marks a major development in the case, although the planned appeal by Obado's lawyers means the legal battle could continue before the appellate courts.

The appeal is expected to challenge the outcome of the trial, with the defence maintaining that the sentence imposed on the former governor was unfair.