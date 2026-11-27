- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met on Wednesday at his residence in Cairo with a delegation from the Egyptian Wadi El-Nile Company, headed by Major General Khalid Madi.

The company expressed its readiness to operate in Sudan in the fields of solar energy, roads, bridges, housing and other sectors.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of a project to rehabilitate and maintain Shambat Bridge, complete Al-Dabasin Bridge, prepare a feasibility study for the establishment of a medical city in Khartoum, and rehabilitate hospitals and health facilities in the national capital and the states.