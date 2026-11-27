- Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim praised the efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Sudan, highlighting the important role the organisation plays in its member states through the projects it implements across the region.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting with an IGAD delegation headed by Mr. Josephat Onyari, Director of the organisation's Administration and Finance Division (AFD), and Dr. Mohieddin Al-Tohami Taha, IGAD's Director of Economic Cooperation and Regional Integration. The meeting was attended by Rania Hassan, Director of IGAD's Office in Sudan, Ikhlas Mohamed Ali, Director-General of the Ministry of Finance's External Financing Directorate, and specialists from the Economic Blocs Department at the Ministry of Finance's General Directorate of External Financing.

The meeting discussed ways to reactivate IGAD projects in Sudan that had been suspended due to the circumstances of the war. It also addressed efforts to mobilise funding for new projects to be implemented by IGAD in Sudan, as well as the possibility of IGAD serving as a third party in implementing a number of projects in the areas of food security.

The discussions also covered the activation of the Blue Economy Initiative, whose national strategy was approved in 2022, with IGAD expected to provide the necessary programmes and support for its implementation.

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In this context, the meeting also discussed the regional health centre being established by IGAD, which is expected to have its headquarters in Sudan. The issue of Sudan's outstanding membership contributions and arrangements for scheduling their repayment was also addressed.

For his part, Mr. Josephat Onyari, IGAD's Director of Administration and Finance (AFD), said the visit aimed to follow up on efforts to reactivate the organisation's office in Sudan and address issues related to financing.

He noted that the delegation had met with the ministries of Agriculture, Animal Resources, Foreign Affairs, Digital Transformation and Health. He added that Sudan is an important member of IGAD and that the organisation is expected to play a significant role in addressing regional issues concerning the country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mr. Onyari commended the important role played by the Ministry of Finance as the institution responsible for managing public funds, as well as its engagement with international financing institutions.