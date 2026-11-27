The Hague, (SUNA) - Sudan has participated in the 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, held in The Hague from November 23 to 27.

In a statement delivered to the meeting, the Sudanese delegation reaffirmed the Government of Sudan's firm commitment to the objectives and principles of the Convention and its support for the pivotal role played by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in promoting international peace and security and advancing international efforts to prevent the proliferation of chemical weapons.

Regarding allegations of the use of chemical weapons, the statement affirmed that the Government of Sudan had addressed the matter with utmost seriousness and responsibility. The specialised National Committee had initiated the necessary measures to verify the information and allegations in circulation, reflecting Sudan's commitment to addressing these allegations responsibly and transparently, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention.

The Sudanese delegation also expressed its appreciation for the programmes and activities implemented by the Organisation, stressing the importance of strengthening support for conflict-affected countries and countries undergoing recovery, particularly through technical assistance and capacity-building programmes that respond to their national needs and priorities.

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On the Syrian issue, Sudan welcomed the progress made, commending the leading role played by the sisterly State of Qatar and the spirit of cooperation demonstrated by the Syrian Arab Republic with the Organisation's Technical Secretariat. Sudan encouraged the continuation of this approach and underscored the importance of the Organisation's adherence to the principles of neutrality, objectivity and professionalism in order to strengthen its credibility and the confidence of States Parties in its performance.

Sudan also expressed its support for the request submitted by the State of Palestine, calling for its favourable consideration, and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation towards achieving a world free of chemical weapons and safeguarding international peace and security.