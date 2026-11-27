- Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris returned to the country on Wednesday evening following a successful two-day official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He was received at Khartoum International Airport by Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Prof. Esmat Qurashi, Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications Eng. Ahmed Dirdiri Gandour, and a number of state officials.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The visit focused on strengthening prospects for cooperation between the two countries and discussing issues of mutual interest.

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister included Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohieddin Salem, Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Dr. Al-Mu'tasim Abdullah Ahmed, and a number of state officials.