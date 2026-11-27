- Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris has affirmed that the coming year will mark a major leap forward in the country's recovery and rebuilding, particularly as the war imposed on Sudan is nearing its end, with the Armed Forces holding the initiative.

He made the remarks at the conclusion of his visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which extensive understandings were reached with a number of Egyptian companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

Idris said Sudan looks forward to opening broader horizons for fruitful cooperation with Egypt's public and private sectors and translating all political understandings into tangible development programmes and projects. He noted that Sudan possesses vast and diverse natural resources and potential, calling on the Egyptian side to enter into productive partnerships between the two countries, supported by all the factors, standards and requirements for success.

During his current visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris met separately on Wednesday, at his residence, with several chairpersons and representatives of major Egyptian public- and private-sector companies operating in real estate development, energy, ports and free zones.

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The meetings were attended by Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Al-Mu'tasim Abdullah Ahmed, and Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires in Cairo, Ambassador Omar Al-Farouq.

The meetings underscored the need for the submission of practical, realistic and well-studied project proposals that are feasible and subject to specific implementation timelines. This is intended to benefit from the capabilities and expertise of Egyptian companies in construction and reconstruction, particularly in infrastructure, energy, water, housing, railways and other sectors.

In a related development, the Prime Minister met at his residence with a delegation from the Egyptian Drug Authority, headed by Dr. Ali Al-Ghamrawi. The meeting discussed ways to develop and strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The two sides also agreed to hold a joint workshop in Cairo next December to address challenges facing pharmaceutical manufacturing and trade in pharmaceutical products between the two countries. The workshop will bring together the relevant authorities from both sides.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Channel One television conducted an interview with Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris, during which he discussed the substance and outcomes of his visit to Cairo and his meeting with the Egyptian leadership.